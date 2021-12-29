Arkansas’ veteran roster presents multiple players to watch ahead of Outback Bowl against Penn State football

When Penn State and Arkansas meet in Tampa, Florida, for the Outback Bowl, it’ll be the first matchup between the two programs in their histories.

While the Nittany Lions hold a 24-23 record against SEC opponents, they’ll face an 8-4 Razorbacks squad that wrapped up its best regular season in recent memory.

Led by second-year coach Sam Pittman, the Razorbacks finished with a 4-4 conference record and boast talent of their own among an experienced roster.

Here are the players to watch for No. 22 Arkansas when it faces Penn State on New Year’s Day.

KJ Jefferson, quarterback

On a team filled with upperclassmen, KJ Jefferson led Arkansas’s offense with both his arm and legs.

The redshirt sophomore compiled 2,578 passing yards and 21 touchdowns while only throwing three interceptions in his first year as a starter.

Jefferson ranks second on the team with 554 rushing yards and five touchdowns, proving to be a threat in the pass and run games.

While the Sardis, Mississippi, native checks in at seventh among total passing yards in the SEC, he’s near the top in nearly every other category, including quarterback rating at 168.68.

In his first year as a full time starter, Jefferson put up efficient numbers and led the Razorbacks to a ranked finish..

Tyson Morris, wide receiver

With Arkansas’ leading receiver in Treylon Burks opting out of the Outback Bowl, the Razorbacks are in need of another receiver to take up a larger role.

Tyson Morris ranks second on the team with 305 receiving yards, which is 799 yards behind Burks’ 2021 total. Morris also scored two touchdowns on an average 25.4 receiving yards per game.

While the redshirt senior didn’t carve out much of a role through his first four years with the program, he saw an uptick in targets as the No. 2 behind Burks in 2021— Morris caught a combined 24 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns from 2017-20.

In Burks’ absence, the Razorbacks desperately need the veteran Morris to emerge as a leader from both production and leadership perspectives.

Trelon Smith, running back

Arkansas could utilize the run game more often against Penn State, considering the blue and white was exposed while defending the ground attack on multiple occasions in 2021, and the Razorbacks are without their best receiver.

But Arkansas’ top run threat in Trelon Smith would make an impact nonetheless.

The redshirt senior led the team with 592 rushing yards, scoring five touchdowns and averaging 49.3 yards per game — the Razorbacks compiled 2,608 rushing yards in 2021.

With Burks forgoing the bowl game and Penn State’s run defense being inconsistent, the Outback Bowl could shape up to be a breakout game for Smith.

Montaric Brown, cornerback

Arkansas’ secondary proved to be one of the strongest in the SEC, finishing with 11 interceptions and totaling 39 passes defensed.

Montaric Brown spearheads the Razorback secondary, as he made five interceptions and 53 total tackles in 2021.

Without Penn State’s top receiver in Jahan Dotson, opportunities for missed throws and miscommunication among its offense could become more common, leading to more opportunities for Brown to force turnovers.

Watch for the redshirt senior to defend the Nittany Lion’s top outside threats in Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith throughout Saturday’s contest.

Bumper Pool, linebacker

The Razorbacks’ leading tackler, Bumper Pool, leads the front seven from the weakside linebacker position.

Pool made positive impacts for Arkansas since his first season with the program, ending the 2020 and 2021 seasons with All-SEC second-team nods.

The senior compiled 120 total tackles in 2021, ranking first on the team and second in the conference. Pool made 7.5 tackles for loss and two pass breakups as well.

As a proven top-defensive threat in the SEC, the Lucas, Texas, native could draw extra attention from Penn State’s offensive line to ensure the protection of Sean Clifford.

