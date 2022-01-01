Arkansas rushing attack, led by KJ Jefferson, wears down Penn State football defense in second half

Penn State headed into its Outback Game matchup with Arkansas down six starters on the defensive side of the ball.

Despite their opponent losing their top receiver in Treylon Burks to the 2022 NFL draft, the Razorbacks still possessed plenty of firepower in their run game.

With a dual-threat quarterback in Outback Bowl MVP KJ Jefferson and two running backs that combined for 164 rushing yards, James Franklin knew his team had its hands full, and it kept the ground game at bay for the first portion of the contest.

“We did a really good job in the first half of limiting explosive runs,” Franklin said. “The biggest factor that stood out in the second half was the quarterback running game.”

According to Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, his team was unsure of its ability to establish the run game during its halftime discussion.

“We go in at halftime where we don’t know if we can run it,” Pittman said. “We were off. You have to give Penn State credit for that. I think we were sluggish.”

Arkansas turned in just 105 yards on the ground in the opening half but broke the game wide open in the third quarter, scoring 17 unanswered points in the frame to set the final score at 24-10.

In its comeback quarter, the Razorbacks posted 199 rushing yards, finishing the game with 361 yards on the ground, the most rushing yards allowed by Penn State’s defense all season.

“[In] the second half, they made an adjustment and made a commitment to run the quarterback,” Franklin said. “We had a couple opportunities to get tackles for loss that would’ve got them off schedule. He broke tackles. From that point on, we had a difficult time stopping the run.”

Jefferson finished as the game’s leading rusher with 110 yards, while Dominique Johnson and Raheim Sanders turned in 85 and 79 rushing yards, respectively.

Sanders said the Razorbacks made a commitment to consistently run the ball in the second half, as they saw an advantage with their run threats and offensive line over the Nittany Lions.

Jefferson established himself as a dual-threat quarterback early on in 2021, his first season as a starter, which he knows makes him stick out more on film.

But the Sardis, Mississippi, native knew he needed to run the ball more effectively against a Penn State defense that played well all season.

“I knew I was going to be running the ball more,” Jefferson said. “Coach [Pittman] was like ‘at some point, you’ve got to take over the game.’”

While the Nittany Lions didn’t break in the first half, Franklin and his players said Arkansas started hitting runs up the middle with ease in the third quarter because of their “commitment” to Jefferson’s run game.

“They went with zone read on the perimeter, then they went zone read inside where they were reading the linebacker,” Franklin said. “They committed to hitting the quarterback in the second half. That was obviously a major factor in the game.”

Despite a sluggish performance in defending the run, the Nittany Lions feel as though they played well enough to win.

“We played a great defensive game,” linebacker Jesse Luketa said. “I felt as if they had too many rushing yards, and that’s an area we needed to be better in.”

Arkansas made Penn State pay mightily in the second half by pounding the ball through the ground, something that led to success all season long.

The Nittany Lions’ defensive performance in the second half allowed Arkansas to take control with a multitude of run threats, ultimately costing the blue and white the victory.

“That’s what they’re good at — running the ball at their tempo,” safety Ji’Ayir Brown said. “It’s going to tire any team out. I think we had to line up and get to the ball quicker and not hesitate. They came out with a great game plan."

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football linebacker/defensive end Jesse Luketa declares for 2022 NFL Draft Another Nittany Lion has declared for the NFL Draft but not before putting on one final perf…