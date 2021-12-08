Arkansas football wide receiver Treylon Burks opts out of Outback Bowl against Penn State football

With a few weeks remaining before Penn State’s matchup with Arkansas in the 2022 Outback Bowl, the first bowl game opt-out was announced Wednesday afternoon.
Razorbacks’ junior wide receiver Treylon Burks announced his decision to opt out via Twitter.
God’s Plan❤️ pic.twitter.com/W3IsS4ValL— Treylon Burks (@TreylonBurks) December 8, 2021
After a breakout season in 2020, in which he tallied 820 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, Burks broke off in 2021 for a plethora of career highs — from receptions, to receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
Burks is viewed by some as a potential first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
