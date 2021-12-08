You are the owner of this article.
centerpiece

Arkansas football wide receiver Treylon Burks opts out of Outback Bowl against Penn State football

Treylon Burks AP

Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) and teammates celebrate after their win in an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

 Tony Gutierrez/AP Photo

With a few weeks remaining before Penn State’s matchup with Arkansas in the 2022 Outback Bowl, the first bowl game opt-out was announced Wednesday afternoon.

Razorbacks’ junior wide receiver Treylon Burks announced his decision to opt out via Twitter.

After a breakout season in 2020, in which he tallied 820 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, Burks broke off in 2021 for a plethora of career highs — from receptions, to receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Burks is viewed by some as a potential first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

