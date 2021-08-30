Football vs. Michigan State, Menet (62)

Offensive lineman Michal Menet (62) tackles Michigan State linebacker Tyriq Thompson (17) during the game against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. on Oct. 26, 2019.

Another former Penn Stater is in the market for a new NFL team.

Michal Menet was released by the Arizona Cardinals Monday along with nine other players.

Menet was selected by the Cardinals with pick No. 247 in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, native spent five years at Penn State.

After redshirting his first year, Menet started 34 games at center through his final three seasons, earning All-Big Ten accolades his redshirt junior and senior seasons.

