Another former Penn Stater is in the market for a new NFL team.

Michal Menet was released by the Arizona Cardinals Monday along with nine other players.

We have released the following 10 players: OL Shaq CalhounRB Tavien FeasterWR KeeSean JohnsonOL Michal MenetDL Cam MurrayCB Picasso NelsonWR A.J. RichardsonLB Evan WeaverP Ryan WinslowLB Bryson Young — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 30, 2021

Menet was selected by the Cardinals with pick No. 247 in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, native spent five years at Penn State.

After redshirting his first year, Menet started 34 games at center through his final three seasons, earning All-Big Ten accolades his redshirt junior and senior seasons.

