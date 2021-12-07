AP selects 5 Penn State football players for All-Big Ten teams

Postseason awards kept rolling in for Penn State on Tuesday.

Defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, safety Jaquan Brisker and punter Jordan Stout were named to the AP All-Big Ten first team, while wide receiver Jahan Dotson and defensive end Arnold Ebiketie were named to the second team.

Mustipher compiled 21 tackles through six games before suffering a season-ending injury against Iowa, and Brisker totaled 64 tackles, six tackles for loss and five pass breakups while forcing one fumble and intercepting two passes.

Dotson finished the regular season with 1,182 receiving yards, including a program-record 242 receiving yards against Maryland, and 13 touchdowns.

Stout punted 62 times for 2,886 yards, landing 34 punts inside the 20-yard line and totaling 25 punts that went for over 50 yards.

A transfer from Temple, Ebiketie made 62 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks while also landing seven quarterback hits and forcing two fumbles.

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud were named Co-Offensive Players of the Year, while Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was named Defensive Player of the Year. Michigan State's Mel Tucker was named Coach of the Year.

