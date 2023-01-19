Seth Engle is joined by new “The 1-0 Podcast” co-host Zach Allen to discuss pressing updates following Penn State’s victory at the Rose Bowl.

Engle and Allen discuss the recent news of Taylor Stubblefield parting ways with Penn State football and how a new coach could impact team performance.

The two analyze season performances from former Kent State wide receiver Dante Cephas and former Florida State wide receiver Malik McClain, and how they could affect Penn State’s offense.

They close the episode with opinions on Penn State’s strongest positional unit and team question marks with the loss of Stubblefield.

