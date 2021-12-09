Analysis | Young Penn State football players who stepped up in 2021

Penn State’s roster featured many key returners for the 2021 season, including three-year starting quarterback Sean Clifford, All-American safety Jaquan Brisker and senior wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

But James Franklin’s team featured a number of young players who saw increased playing time as the season went on and showed promise down the stretch.

Here are four young players who emerged as serious competitors for future playing time for the blue and white.

Kalen King, freshman cornerback

Franklin and the rest of the defensive coaching staff raved about Kalen King’s ball skills and maturity for his age after the outside world was first introduced to him this spring.

In his first action during the open spring practice in April, King came away with two interceptions, returning one 25 yards for a touchdown.

The freshman cornerback rotated into games regularly throughout his first season but saw increased action toward the end of the year — even playing over veteran Tariq Castro-Fields when the fifth-year senior was a little banged up.

King finished the regular season with 16 tackles, including one for loss and a career-high five tackles against Michigan State. He added four pass breakups and one forced fumble.

The Detroit native showed plenty of promise through his first year under Franklin and his staff, so he’ll most likely have the opportunity for an increased role in the future, especially when Castro-Fields departs.

Coziah Izzard, redshirt-freshman defensive tackle

Franklin admitted midway through the season that he didn’t plan on playing Coziah Izzard as much as he did in 2021.

But with an injury to defensive tackle PJ Mustipher on the first drive of the Iowa game, Izzard, along with Dvon Ellies, was forced into playing critical minutes alongside Derrick Tangelo.

While Ellies immediately entered the game following Mustipher’s injury, the redshirt sophomore suffered a minor injury of his own against the Hawkees, leading to more snaps for Izzard.

Eventually, Izzard became the starter and finished the season with 20 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one quarterback hit.

It’s no easy task replacing an elite defender and leader like Mustipher, but Izzard competed with little collegiate experience and made a case for himself to play more at the beginning of next season.

Jaylen Reed, freshman safety

Another freshman in the secondary who saw increased time as the season wore on, Jaylen Reed established himself as a quality backup to Jaquan Brisker and Ji’Ayir Brown.

The safety played sparingly throughout the first half of the season but saw increased time in the last five games.

Reed totaled four tackles and one quarterback hit in 2021 and made the most of his time down the stretch.

Learning under arguably one of the most dynamic safety pairings in the Big Ten and one of the strongest secondaries in the recent memory of Penn State football, Reed gathered experience in crucial game situations.

With Brisker departing for the 2022 NFL draft, Reed should have an opportunity to work alongside Brown — assuming he returns, which seems likely — and contend for a starting spot of his own next season.

Malick Meiga, redshirt-freshman wide receiver

In his second year as part of the Penn State program, Malick Meiga has had two seasons to develop and learn from Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington.

Toward the end of the campaign, Meiga’s usage went up after battling an early-season injury, and he started getting targeted more through the last five games.

The Saint-Jerome, Quebec, native caught the first pass of his career against Maryland and picked up a three-yard gain while then scored his first touchdown against Rutgers on a 67-yard reception.

Meiga finished the season with three catches and 78 receiving yards through six appearances.

Due to Dotson leaving for the draft, Meiga could see his playing time increase even more next season behind Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

