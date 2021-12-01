Analysis | Who could fill recruiting, on-field coaching of Brent Pry for Penn State football

As Penn State fans expected, they were in the clear of any major coaching change following James Franklin’s 10-year contract extension; it likely caught a few off guard when reports started to flow regarding defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s future with the Nittany Lions.

At 8:47 a.m. on Tuesday, the reports began, and just around noon, it became official — Pry had been hired as the next head coach of Virginia Tech.

In eight seasons as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach under James Franklin, Pry has reestablished Penn State as one of the most consistently dominant defenses forces in college football — taking a team No. 59 in total defense to No. 7 in his first season in town.

Since then, Pry has led the blue and white to five top-25 finishes in total defense in five of his eight years in Happy Valley.

Great coaches come and go in the sport of college football, nothing new for Franklin or his staff.

With that being said, here’s an early look at some potential candidates for Penn State’s next defensive coordinator.

Elijah Robinson, defensive line, Texas A&M (2018-present)

When looking for a new assistant, there are two key components to look for: success recruiting and success on field.

For Texas A&M defensive line coach Elijah Robinson — a 2008 Penn State graduate —he possesses both skills.

On the field, Robinson has helped lead the Aggies to two straight top-3 finishes in total defense in the SEC, coming off the most successful coaching season of his career in 2021 when he led Texas A&M to No. 1 in the conference in total defense and No. 2 in rushing defense.

As a recruiter, Robinson has brought in two 5-star recruits during his time in College Station, Texas, with the most recent being Walter Nolen, who’s the No. 2-overall recruit in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports.

The other? DeMarvin Leal, projected as one of the top defensive line prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.

At 36, Robinson is young enough to possess the attitude and energy Pry brought to the Nittany Lion locker room and then some as well as a much-needed connection to the South.

Robinson’s a Penn State guy, a terrific on-field coach and one of the most dynamic young recruiters in the country — it almost makes too much sense.

Al Washington, linebackers, Ohio State (2019-present)

If Robinson is too difficult to cash in on or you’re worried about his lack of Big Ten coaching experience, look no further than Ohio State linebackers coach Al Washington.

All the things Robinson does, Washington does just as well, if not better, as a Big Ten competitor.

Prior to his hire at Ohio State, Washington served in the same coaching position at Michigan, adding another level of in-conference experience to his resume.

In his first season with the Buckeyes, Washington helped their defense lead the nation in total defense and passing yards allowed.

Over the past two seasons, Ohio State’s defense has taken a slight step back, contrary to Robinson’s constant improvement, but it’s unclear how much blame can be put on the 37-year old Washington.

What hasn’t declined? Washington’s abilities as a recruiter, having brought in a top-10 recruit every year from 2021 to 2023.

The list of five-star prospects he’s recruited to Ohio State include Jack Sawyer, TreVeyon Henderson, C.J. Hicks and Sonny Styles.

Steve Clinkscale, defensive backs, Michigan (2021-present)

Arguably the most successful on-field coach to date on this list, Steve Clinkscale is coming off a remarkable first season as Michigan’s passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach.

The year prior to Clinkscale’s hire, the Wolverines finished the 2020 season second to last in the Big Ten in passing defense. Under Clinkscale, the maize and blue completed the 2021 season slotted at No. 4 in the conference.

That’s no easy feat.

Prior to landing in Ann Arbor, Clinkscale held the same coaching position at Kentucky, where he led the Wildcats to top-four finishes in total defense in the SEC in each of his final three seasons.

As a recruiter, Clinkscale has already made an impact with the Wolverines, serving as the primary recruiter for Will Johnson, Michigan’s top 2022 commit.

Fran Brown, secondary, Rutgers (2020-present)

While maybe lesser known than the other names on this list, Fran Brown would be an excellent hire for Penn State.

Since becoming the secondary coach at Rutgers in 2020, Brown has completely reshaped the Scarlet Knights’ defense, making an impact his first season in New Brunswick, New Jersey, where he helped the lead the team collect their most turnovers in a season since 2012.

Despite Rutgers not putting up the greatest statistics overall over 2020 and 2021, Brown has helped coach the Scarlet Knights to much greater successes than the program’s recruiting could have predicted.

On the recruiting trail, Brown is changing the game completely for Rutgers, having earned commitments from three 4-star recruits as a primary recruiter — most notably Moses Walker, who chose the Scarlet Knights over the Nittany Lions in July.

Terry Smith, cornerbacks, Penn State (2014-present)

Which candidate would have the smoothest transition to Penn State defensive coordinator?

Without a doubt, the answer is Terry Smith.

Smith entered the Nittany Lion program as part of Franklin’s initial staff in 2014 and since then has only grown as a coach and recruiter, working beside Pry as the defensive recruiting coordinator and cornerbacks coach.

Serving as a primary recruiter across both sides of the ball, Smith has defined himself as one of the most dynamic recruiting coaches in the entire country.

He knows the style of football Penn State likes to play, and he knows Franklin’s vision for the future of the program better than probably anyone.

The other question with Smith is his age. What is the frame Franklin wants for his next defensive coordinator?

Does he want an experienced veteran like Smith or a young, budding coach like the first three on the list?

It’s unclear at the moment, but with the new direction Franklin wants to take, it’s possible 52 years old may be a little much for the frame Franklin wants to fill.

