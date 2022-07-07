The sky seemed as though it was falling when USC and UCLA abruptly left the Pac-12 for the Big Ten last Thursday.

Now a week later, reality has set in, and the sky has shifted back into place — at least for now.

On Aug. 2, 2024, the Trojans and Bruins will officially become members of the Big Ten, bringing the conference’s total number of teams to 16.

But with sights set on a more monopolized college football world, the conference will likely continue conversations with other programs for at least the next two years.

There are plenty of reports swirling about which conferences are doing what with which teams, and it’s getting hard to sift through it all. With that said, there’s a ton of general speculation around what college football, specifically the Big Ten, will look like in the future.

Let’s try to break it down with a true/false list based on the reports out there right now.

Notre Dame will join the Big Ten

Notre Dame has held its FBS independence since 1978, heading to four national championships, winning one and qualifying for the modern playoffs twice.

Without a conference to its name, the Irish are able to schedule their own opponents, including not being limited to a Big Ten or SEC-only postseason. However, they’ve played an ACC schedule for years now and would require a buyout to join the Big Ten, but it’s not likely to deter a potential move from happening.

With megaconferences on the horizon, Notre Dame will likely be forced to drop its independence, and with geography in mind, it’s likely it jumps to the Big Ten at some point within the next two years.

Answer: TRUE

Oregon, Washington will join the Big Ten

When USC and UCLA jumped for the Big Ten, all eyes turned to the Pac-12 and its remaining 10 teams for who would follow.

Reports quickly emerged of two potential “megaconferences” centered around the Big Ten and SEC and which teams could make the move next.

Oregon and Washington, two of the most valuable teams in the country, may make sense for the Big Ten in a future megaconference, but it’s possible the Pac-12 holds on to both to save itself from complete demolition.

At least for the next two years, don’t expect the Ducks and Huskies to head to the Big Ten.

Answer: FALSE (for now)

The Big 12 will be the No. 3 conference

As of right now, it’s kill or be killed in the college football world. The Big Ten and SEC have done their parts in dominating the landscape, but what’s left with the other Power 5 conferences?

It seems as if the Big 12 is the only aggressive one out there.

As the Pac-12 quickly begins negotiating its next media rights deal, the Big 12 has reportedly begun negotiating with Pac-12 universities for a potential conference merger. Some reports as recently as Tuesday said the Big 12 has entered negotiations to add up to six teams from the Pac-12.

While the ACC sits quietly, the Big 12 is making aggressive moves to take hold of the NCAA’s No. 3 conference.

Answer: TRUE

The Pac-12 is dying

When two of its most profitable, historic teams — USC and UCLA — darted for the Big Ten, it looked like the start of the end for the Pac-12.

Things just keep getting worse for the conference each day.

Even Nike CEO Phil Knight reportedly wants Oregon to jump ship for the Big Ten, SEC or ACC rather than help the Pac-12 survive.

The conference currently has two choices: merge with the Big 12 or do absolutely everything in its power to keep Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado on board.

Seems like a tough task.

Answer: TRUE

