The Big Ten may soon be making its first steps toward conference realignment.

The current 14-team format, divided evenly between East and West divisions, is constructed so that a given team must play all divisional opponents each season and two interdivisional opponents, making nine conference matchups in total.

While the East narrowly outduels the West 77-70 in regular season competition since 2014, the East has won all eight conference championships since then.

After East Division Champion Michigan obliterated Iowa 42-3 in the 2021 Big Ten Championship, it alluded even more to the potential need for conference realignment.

Here’s where the Big Ten stands currently in calls for realignment and how said alignment could affect Penn State.

What’s being discussed?

Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta said on Wednesday that the Big Ten is discussing dropping divisions and switching to an eight-game conference slate, as reported by The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman.

"We've had several conversations," Barta said. "One of the things that we're watching is whether it's related to The Alliance, which we're talking through and/or, what gives us the best opportunity to have the most success in the College Football Playoff format?”

If the College Football Playoff is extended to allow more than four teams, the Big Ten would likely want to make the most out of the opportunity, giving its consistently dominant teams — Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Wisconsin, etc. — the best chance to make the postseason.

Since four of those five teams are in the East, a season doesn’t go by without each team playing each other, making it increasingly challenging for a Big Ten team to make the playoff ahead of other one-loss teams that may have played an easier schedule.

While scheduling specifics are murky in the early stages of discussions, there has been discussion of giving each program three permanent rivalry games while rotating through the other 10 teams every other year or even two years on, two years off.

The Alliance

While a new playoff format could impact the Big Ten’s decision to realign, another entity could force the conference to do so as well: The Alliance.

With the league’s media-rights agreements set to expire after the 2022 season, the 2023 season could be the first to include Big Ten matchups with ACC and Pac-12 schools, as a part of the alliance between the three conferences that was announced this past August.

If the Big Ten decides to slim its conference schedule to eight games, that could open up a slot for an extra ACC or Pac-12 matchup.

Because 2023 is approaching and the league would like to finalize each conference’s scheduling sooner rather than later, discussions are moving with a sense of urgency.

Where Penn State stands on realignment

James Franklin has not been shy when asked about his thoughts for a change in the playoff format or of conference realignment.

As a number of his athletes opted out of Jan. 1’s Outback Bowl to declare for the NFL Draft, Franklin addressed these concerns and what he believes can be done to tackle a recent issue in bowl game opt outs.

"In my mind, make [the playoff] as big as possible," Franklin said in December. "Once we expand the playoffs, in my opinion, we're going to continue to deemphasize those other bowl games. To me, if we're going to expand the playoffs, we should expand it as big as we possibly can to allow more teams the opportunity to play for the title, but also to be able to protect those bowl games by including them in that process as much as possible."

As for conference realignment, Franklin said he believes every conference should follow the same model.

“How can you have some conferences that play FCS opponents and other conferences that don’t? How can you have some conferences that are playing nine conference games and others playing eight?” Franklin said in November.

Franklin has also seemed in favor of realigning the Big Ten’s divisions, whether for a more fair regular-season schedule or a greater shot at a playoff bid.

"You'd like to split it up as evenly as you can,” Franklin said in October. “If you're trying to get as many teams in the Playoff as possible, that should be in the conference's interest as well."

