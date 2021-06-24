In 2020, there weren’t many positives to take away from Penn State’s disappointing 4-5 season.

The defense struggled with inconsistency, and its talent-filled running back room was depleted due to injury.

But while many aspects of the Nittany Lion offense struggled, its wide receiver group, led by junior Jahan Dotson and true freshman Parker Washington, flourished in the shortened season.

Dotson led the Big Ten in receiving yards with 884 and was tied for the lead in touchdowns with eight.

Before the season, though, the Penn State wideouts were considered one of the weakest spots on the team, especially given the loss of dynamic wide receiver KJ Hamler to the Denver Broncos.

The 5-foot-11 Dotson was charged with leading the group of inexperienced receivers — he didn’t disappoint.

However, he didn’t do it alone, as Washington also had himself a historic first season.

The Sugar Land, Texas, native topped all Big Ten freshmen in yards and touchdowns, and he ranked second in the nation among freshmen with six touchdown receptions.

With the 14 combined touchdowns between the pair, they contributed for over 43% of Penn State’s offensive touchdowns in 2020. That was over 12% more than Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson of Ohio State, who were widely regarded as one of the best duos in the country last year.

There should be little doubt that the roles of Dotson and Washington will expand this year — especially after Dotson passed on the NFL Draft following his breakout season.

The expectations for the two wideouts will and should be high heading into 2021, as they have a chance to become one of the best receiving duos in Nittany Lion history.

Since the days of Chris Godwin and DaeSean Hamilton, Penn State hasn’t had a one-two punch at the wide receiver like Dotson and Washington. They are a threat to take the top off a defense at any moment and open the offense up.

Keeping in mind last year was a shortened nine-game season, the combined 1,373 yards between the two was incredibly impressive and likely to surpass Godwin and Hamilton’s 1,488 from the 2016 Rose Bowl run — a year in which Penn State played four more games.

The tandem is also so intriguing due to the versatility it presents.

Dotson was fourth in the Big Ten in yards per catch at 17.0, while Washington, who often worked out of the slot, did much of his damage in the middle of the field in high-leverage situations.

With a returning quarterback and an offensive line expected to be one of the Big Ten’s best protecting him, there’s no reason why these two can’t lift Penn State’s offense to a big season.

Penn State’s receiving corps was considered to be lacking in talent at this time last year — now it could wind up being among the nation’s best.

