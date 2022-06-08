In Penn State’s past, the defense has been a staple, and the story was no different in 2021.

Looking ahead to 2022, the Nittany Lions can use some of the key factors that made the blue and white’s defense one of the best in the Big Ten.

Penn State allowed the least touchdowns in the conference with 24, which slotted it at No. 4 in the FBS.

However, the Nittany Lions lost a lot of defensive playmakers to the 2022 NFL Draft, so the roster will be shaken up come Week 1.

Here are the three major things Penn State’s defense did to make it one of the best in the nation and what the Nittany Lions will need to replicate in 2022.

67.7%

Penn State’s red zone defense was one of the best in the country in 2021, and now, the Nittany Lions look to do it again.

In 2021, Penn State had the third-lowest conversion rate for opponents in the red zone at 67.7%, only behind Clemson and national champion Georgia.

The blue and white’s stout red zone defense was largely thanks to its prowess in stopping the run game. On the passing end, Penn State’s experienced secondary kept everything in front of it thanks to physical defensive backs like now-departed Jaquan Brisker and Tariq Castro-Fields.

With the combination of the two, Penn State was as solid as it gets in the red zone in 2021.

20

Penn State’s offense turned the ball over quite a bit in 2021, but the defense countered that by forcing the opponent to cough up the football, too.

The Nittany Lion defense came away with the football 20 times in 2021, with 14 interceptions — three returned for touchdowns — and six fumble recoveries. It was a dramatic jump from nine total turnovers in 2020.

Safety Ji'Ayir Brown led the way with six interceptions, and Brisker had one, but it wasn’t the secondary doing all of the work. Linebacker Jesse Luketa sniffed out a pass in the flat to turn it into a memorable pick-six against Ball State.

With the linebackers and the secondary picking the ball out of the air, the defensive line did its part by stripping the ball out of the ball carriers’ hands.

The 20 total turnovers were a dramatic improvement from Penn State’s nine accumulated in 2020.

152.2

Penn State’s pass defense and turnover margin helped boost the overall statistics, but the run defense could still use some improvement come 2022.

The Nittany Lions allowed the fifth-most rushing yards in the Big Ten at 2,352 with an average of 152.4 allowed per game.

However, Penn State was efficient at stopping the run when backed inside the 20-yard line.

Chunk plays on the ground really hurt the Nittany Lions in the long run, especially in the overtime loss to Illinois.

The Fighting Illini running backs rushed for 357 yards with two players over 100 yards in the game, and it all came down to poor tackling and poor pursuit angles.

Most of the time, Penn State managed to get into the backfield, but the Nittany Lions either overran the ball carrier or couldn’t wrap up.

This was a recurring theme with Nittany Lion linebackers. With the running back passing the linebackers, there was no one at the second level to stop him, turning it into a big play.

With the three linebackers from last season in Ellis Brooks, Brandon Smith and Luketa all gone to the NFL and defensive coordinator Brent Pry gone to take over the head coaching job at Virginia Tech, there will be some fresh faces at the linebacker position along with a new play caller.

New defensive coordinator Manny Diaz will have to do a better job scripting plays so Penn State doesn’t get torched on the ground in 2022 again.

Area that could decline: rushing yards

Penn State’s gap in the defense in 2021 was stopping the run outside of the red zone, which doesn’t seem sure to improve in 2022.

There are a couple of options for Penn State to fill the holes in the linebacker position, and as of spring practice, it’s looking like sophomore Curtis Jacobs and sixth-year senior Jonathan Sutherland will fill the outside linebacker spots.

Jacobs was a full-time starter with the other linebackers last season, but being the potential starting outside linebacker will be new for Sutherland.

The Mike linebacker is up for grabs between redshirt freshman Kobe King and sophomore Tyler Elsdon.

King appeared in just four games, and Elsdon shifted in and out but never had a consistent role.

The linebackers are important at filling the holes in the run game, and with some new faces, the Nittany Lions’ poor run defense could get worse.

Area that could improve: passing yards

Unlike at linebacker, Penn State is returning most of the secondary in 2022.

The Nittany Lions did lose Brisker, but the fifth-year senior Brown was no scrub in the secondary in 2021, joint-leading the nation in interceptions.

In spring ball, coaches were impressed by the improvement of redshirt freshman Zakee Wheatley, who led the team in interceptions in spring practice.

Redshirt-junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is also back, while sophomore Kalen King should take an even bigger step up in place of Castro-Fields after playing heavily a season ago.

In 2021, the Nittany Lions allowed about 200 yards per game through the air and 2,598 yards total. With so many returners on defense, that number could only go down.

