With five former players currently on James Franklin’s roster, it’s well-established that Lackawanna College has become a serious pipeline of talent for Penn State.

However, the players coming through Lackawanna haven’t just been placeholders on the roster, as some have become high-profile contributors. There could be more to come in the near future, too, with 2022 top junior college safety Tyrece Mills committed to the Nittany Lions.

Names like Jaquan Brisker, Ji’Ayir Brown and Anthony Whigan either have become big names already or could become big names in the near future.

Here’s a look at how former Lackawanna players have performed in Happy Valley.

Jaquan Brisker, safety

Brisker was a staple in the Penn State secondary virtually from the first day he stepped on campus. He appeared in 13 games as a junior in 2019 and recorded 32 tackles and two interceptions.

However, Brisker made a major jump in 2020.

He was selected as a first-team All-American by Pro Football Focus following the season. He was also an All-American honorable mention on Phil Steele’s postseason list.

The Pittsburgh native started all nine games and led the team in pass breakups with six. He also racked up 57 tackles and one interception.

Brisker made the decision to come back to Happy Valley as a fifth-year senior in 2021, and he has already put the conference on notice with a preseason first-team All-Big Ten selection by Steele.

Ji’Ayir Brown, safety

Brown is one of the most intriguing members of Penn State’s roster this season, and he just so happens to hail from Lackawanna.

The safety appeared in all nine games for the Nittany Lions in 2020, but his impact wasn’t huge — as he racked up six tackles and one pass breakup.

He’s been a hot topic of discussion entering his senior year, though, and is right in the thick of the defensive back competition this offseason.

It’s even harder to gauge just where Brown will fit in this year after he was a scratch from each of the spring practices open to the public.

The Lackawanna safety tandem between Brisker and Brown could become one of the most lethal in the Big Ten, as Brown was a major standout in his first two seasons with 75 tackles and eight interceptions.

Assuming he’s healthy, the former No. 2-ranked junior college safety should be a major contributor at the top of the safety depth chart.

Anthony Whigan, offensive lineman

Whigan has yet to see large amounts of involvement in the Penn State offense thus far.

He did appear in all nine games in 2020, but he mostly saw the field on special teams.

Whigan possesses top-tier size at 6-foot-4, 319 pounds, and the offensive line saw two starters from last season move on to the NFL in Michal Menet and Will Fries.

The former No. 7-overall junior college prospect could very well be in line to fill one of those holes in his redshirt senior season.

