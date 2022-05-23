Penn State football saw eight alumni selected in the 2022 NFL Draft in April, with five selections announced in the first four rounds.

It’s been almost a month since the newest class of NFL rookies was introduced to their respective teams, and the rosters are becoming more competitive by the day with rookie minicamps under way.

Here’s a look at how some of the former Nittany Lions fit on their new teams.

Grade: A- | Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders

Not many, even the biggest Jahan Dotson fans, expected the former Penn State wideout to be picked so early, getting selected with the No. 16 overall pick by the Washington Commanders.

The flurry of wide receivers taken ahead of Dotson boosted his stock on draft night, influencing the Commanders’ pick and sending him to the nation’s capital.

Dotson will join budding NFL star Terry McLaurin and speedster Curtis Samuel in the Commanders’ receiving core.

Paired with a deep threat and a well-rounded wideout like Samuel and McLaurin, Dotson should see most of his action as a slot receiver — a perfect fit to go along with his footwork prowess and size.

The former blue and white receiver should see action almost immediately, making the Commanders an ideal fit for Penn State’s only first-round pick.

Grade: A+ | Jaquan Brisker, Chicago Bears

Former Nittany Lion safety Jaquan Brisker was one of the team’s undoubted leaders last season, demonstrating a toughness that is commemorated by his teammates still in State College.

Brisker, a projected late-first-to-early-second-round pick, fell more than most probably expected, eventually getting taken at No. 48 overall by the Chicago Bears as the fifth safety off the board.

Brisker joins one the league’s best pass defenses statistically. The Bears ranked No. 2 in the NFL in pass yards allowed last season.

Fortunately for the Penn State safety, Chicago lost veteran safety Tashaun Gipson in the offseason, opening up a perfect opportunity for Brisker to see the field early on in his career.

Brisker will play opposite of two-time Pro Bowler Eddie Jackson, a player who can mentor the Windy City’s newest defensive player.

The former Nittany Lion and the Chicago Bears are a match made in heaven, a coincidence that also holds true for the next Penn Stater on this list.

Grade: A | Arnold Ebiketie, Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons’ pass rush in 2021 was abysmal and dead last in sacks by a large margin, not cracking the 20-sack threshold.

Atlanta addressed that issue by drafting Nittany Lion edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie with the No. 38 overall pick in the draft.

Ebiketie’s 2021 collegiate campaign put him at the top of the second round of most draft boards, and the Falcons took a chance on the one-year Penn Stater.

The Falcons only signed one defensive lineman in free agency in Lorenzo Carter, indicating that whomever the team drafted would have responsibility early on.

Ebiketie will make his presence felt on the edge in Week 1, and with the Falcons’ obvious lack of attention to the position in free agency, he will have plenty of opportunities to prove himself.

Grade: C+ | Brandon Smith, Carolina Panthers

After the first few rounds, draftees aren’t expected to start right away more times than not and are expected to develop over the course of a season.

The Panthers’ selection of Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith feels like that may be the case, as the team already features veteran linebackers Shaq Thompson and Damien Wilson.

Smith chose to forgo his senior season in Happy Valley to enter the NFL Draft — a decision that may have altered his draft projections compared to if he had stayed one more campaign.

The former Nittany Lion will be a backup behind some established linebackers to start his professional career. It’s not the best scenario for the rookie, but with a couple of years of development behind said veterans, Smith could be able to see the field on a consistent basis.

Grade: A | Jordan Stout, Baltimore Ravens

The perennial consistency of the Ravens’ special teams unit has come to an end, as longtime punter Sam Koch called it quits this offseason. The Koch and Justin Tucker kicking duo has been a staple since Tucker was drafted in 2012.

The Ravens drafted the first punter in Penn State’s Jordan Stout with the No. 130 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

A fourth-round selection isn’t an early pick generally speaking, but from a specialist's standpoint, a fourth-rounder is as early as it gets. The only thing keeping this pick from an A+ is how early the Ravens called Stout’s name.

The former transfer from Virginia Tech and San Diego State’s Matt Araiza were the top two specialists heading into the draft, but the Nittany Lions’ overall abilities likely propelled him above Araiza in the Ravens’ mind.

Stout did it all for the Nittany Lions’ special teams unit last season, doing everything from kicking, punting and kickoff duties for the blue and white.

He should be the frontrunner for starting duties when the 2022 season rolls around thanks to Koch’s retirement, and with the recent history of the Ravens’ special teams unit, he should be a consistent figure on the punt team for years to come.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE