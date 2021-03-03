After finishing the 2020 season with the program’s first losing record since 2004, Penn State has committed to reform on the offensive side of the ball moving forward.

While much of the personnel remains the same, the coaching staff will have a very different look next year, as James Franklin has added some much-needed experience to his staff.

Aside from the addition of new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and the promotion of new tight ends coach Ty Howle, the Nittany Lions have brought in multiple former professional coaches, including new offensive analyst Dowell Loggains.

Loggains, who will step into the analyst role previously held by Howle, will bring in some extensive experience despite this being his first college gig.

After playing college football at Arkansas, Loggains was able to get into coaching in the NFL as a scouting assistant with the Dallas Cowboys in 2005.

While he would continue to move up the coaching ranks from quarterbacks coach to eventually being an offensive coordinator, he was often by the side of his mentor Adam Gase.

The two had been together since 2015, when Loggains was with Gase as his quarterbacks coach in Chicago, his offensive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins and most recently, his offensive coordinator with the New York Jets.

Despite some undesirable results coming out of northern New Jersey over the past couple of years, there is certainly reason to believe that the Loggains has something to offer to the Penn State program — specifically its starting quarterback.

As the Nittany Lions get ready to enter what could be the final year of the Sean Clifford era, having multiple coaches who have worked with quarterbacks of the same style may just be what the Cincinnati, Ohio, native needs.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football receives 6 invites to 2021 NFL Combine Penn State announced Tuesday that six of its players received invites to the 2021 NFL Combine.

His work with young professional quarterbacks such as Mitch Trubisky and Sam Darnold combined with veterans like Jay Cutler and Ryan Tannehill gives the 40-year-old offensive analyst a plethora of talent that he has been able to observe over the years.

Back in 2015, while Loggains was the quarterbacks coach with the Bears, the aforementioned Cutler had a take during a team media availability on his then-position coach and the experience he was able to bring to the table.

“[Loggains] is extremely talented, bright and has a lot of energy as well. He’s been around quarterbacks for a long time, played the position in high school, has been around really good coaches,” Cutler said in the media availability. “His entire career he has been blessed in that regard, and he's been a sponge.

“He took all the good stuff from all the coaches — not saying that he doesn't make some mistakes, because we all do. But he's done a really good job of managing our room. He works well with the rest of the coaches and developing the plan, so I think Adam [Gase] would testify that he's been a large help to me and him both.”

So while the results from the last couple seasons with the Jets didn’t pan out in the way that Loggains or the rest of his staff had hoped for, he was able to get some critical experience through the struggles.

This included some play-calling duties for the Arkansas native after Gase stepped down from that job midway through New York’s 2-14 season.

Between the coaches and players he’s worked with — along with the combination of winning and losing experience — bringing in someone like Loggains is always a plus at the college level, especially at such a low-risk position like an offensive analyst.