Penn State’s search for its new athletic director is over.

Newly elected President Neeli Bendapudi announced the school’s hiring of Patrick Kraft, the current Boston College athletic director, to the same position in a press conference Friday morning.

The announcement comes a month after eight-year athletic director Sandy Barbour revealed she’d be retiring last March.

Kraft will be given the keys to the Nittany Lions’ athletic program starting July 1, but for the Penn State faithful that don’t know — who is Patrick Kraft, and how much is he worth?

Contract

Kraft’s deal has an annual base salary of $750,000 through 2027, with the contract extension deadline set at December 31, 2025.

His deal is chalk full of incentives, mostly for achievements made by the football, men’s and women’s basketball teams and placement in the Learfield Directors’ Cup — an award given to the United States’ most successful college athletics program.

Among the heftiest bonuses waiting for Kraft is a $100,000 bonus for the football team’s appearance in a College Football Playoff semifinal and $50,000 for winning the Learfield Directors’ Cup, a men’s or women’s Final Four appearance and a New Year’s Six bowl game appearance.

The incentive’s total up to $250,000, but he’s also given annual “additional compensation” that includes money allocated to life insurance.

Additional compensation begins at $500,000 in his first year and increases slowly throughout his tenure to $660,000 in his final contract year.

Should Penn State terminate Kraft’s contract early, they’ll be on the hook for 100% of Kraft’s remaining base salary and additional compensation. Kraft’s buyout is worth $2.85 million.

Career

The newest member of the Nittany Lion family has held leadership roles at Loyola Chicago, Indiana, Temple and his current job at Boston College.

Kraft played a major role in the overhaul of Temple’s football program in his seven-year stint with the Owls. Under Kraft, Temple made five straight bowl games, the first time it’s happened in the school’s history.

In 2016, Temple football won the AAC conference title in football and the regular-season AAC title in men’s basketball. The 2017 Owls’ women’s basketball team made an NCAA tournament appearance as well.

During his time at Temple, he led the hiring process in several sports including football, field hockey, men’s basketball and men’s and women’s soccer.

Interestingly enough, Kraft will reunite with Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. Kraft hired Diaz as Temple’s head coach in December 2018, although Diaz left to coach Miami in the same month.

At Boston College, the Eagle’s women’s lacrosse team won their first national title in the program’s history and only the sixth national title across all of Boston College’s athletic programs.

Academics and campus changes

Kraft played football at Indiana, so he knows what it takes to be a student-athlete.

Out of 700 athletes across the 31 varsity programs at Boston College, 70% finished with a 3.0 GPA or better in the 2021 fall and spring semesters. Boston College finished in the top-10 in the country among FBS schools in overall graduation success rate.

On top of that, Kraft expanded the Eagles’ mental health support resources among students, emphasizing that as an area of need in the landscape of college athletics.

Before Boston College, Kraft employed the same formula at Temple. The Owls finished No. 4 in the FBS in NCAA Academic Performance Rate in the 2018-19 school year.

Renovations for Penn State’s athletic facilities also look to happen in the near future based on Kraft’s previous focus on locker rooms, nutrition centers and updated locker rooms at Temple — totalling $55 million in renovation and construction.

