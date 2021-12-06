Analysis | Breaking down Penn State football’s potential options at quarterback in 2022

Penn State has a number of decisions to make as it turns its focus to the future of the program and away from a 7-5 2021 season.

While the looming job opening for defensive coordinator may serve as the Nittany Lions’ most dire hole to fill following Brent Pry’s hiring at Virginia Tech, a question remains surrounding who will call the snaps at quarterback for the blue and white next season.

Here’s a look at the options James Franklin and his staff could have in deciding who will lead the Penn State offense in 2022.

Sean Clifford, redshirt senior+

Many Nittany Lion fans have experienced a love-hate relationship with Sean Clifford, the blue and white’s starting quarterback for the past three seasons.

In his redshirt sophomore season, his first as a full-time starter, Clifford led Penn State to an 11-2 record and a top-10 ranking in the final AP Poll.

The Nittany Lions’ 35.8 points per game ranked No. 15 in the country, and Clifford led the blue and white to a 53-39 victory over No. 19 Memphis in the Cotton Bowl.

The next season, however, Penn State’s offense dropped below the top 50 in points for. Clifford was even benched for a point in the season for backup Will Levis.

In 2021, the Nittany Lions offense was even worse, currently listed at No. 82 in points per game.

Despite the disappointing performances over the last two seasons, it’s unfair to blame the offense’s struggles solely on Clifford.

This season, Clifford has enjoyed career highs in completions and passing yards, however, these stats may be boosted due to a Penn State offense that didn’t have a single rusher compile over 100 rushing yards in a game.

Due to the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season, Clifford has the option to return to Happy Valley for one more season.

Drew Allar, freshman

The most hyped-up quarterback prospect to commit to Penn State since Christian Hackenberg, Drew Allar has the frame to compete as a true freshman, listed at nearly 6-foot-5 and 230 lbs.

What’s unclear, however, is how comfortable Franklin will be to start a true freshman quarterback — something he has not done since becoming the Nittany Lions’ head coach in 2014.

Allar is ranked as the No. 72-overall prospect in the composite 247Sports 2022 recruiting class ranking, but he recently moved up to No. 3 and the top quarterback in the website’s most recent personal ranking.

This past season, Allar set the Medina (OH) County record for career touchdown passes en route to leading Medina to win its first Greater Cleveland Conference in school history.

The sky seems to be the limit for Allar’s potential; it’s just unclear if Nittany Lion fans will get to see his potential unfold as early as 2022.

If one thing is certain, it’s that Allar should present some competition for the starting spot no matter who else is fighting for it.

Christian Veilleux, sophomore

He may have only appeared in a single game over his true freshman season in 2021, but Christian Veilleux played well enough in that game to earn himself a legitimate opportunity to compete for the starting spot next season.

Dealing with the flu, Clifford left Penn State’s Week 9 matchup with Rutgers after the first quarter with the game scoreless.

In the second quarter, it was Veilleux time.

The former 3-star prospect from Ottawa, Ontario, came in and made an immediate impact, finding Jahan Dotson in the end zone to put the Nittany Lions on the board while throwing for 235 passing yards on 15-for-24 passing and two more touchdowns.

Veilleux also added 36 yards on the ground en route to a 28-0 blue and white victory over the Scarlet Knights.

While Veilleux looked poised and impressive against Rutgers, the world has yet to find out if he can play that way as a full-time starter in one of the toughest defensive conferences in all of college football.

He may have more college experience than Allar, but until the two go toe-to-toe in spring practice, it’s unclear who holds the edge to start if Clifford does decide to leave town for good.

Transfer portal

The most unlikely of the four options is that Penn State chooses to turn to the transfer portal to fill its starting spot.

Franklin has stated before that he will only turn to the portal if he desperately needs to fill a hole, and while the hole may not be at the starting spot, it could be down the depth chart if third-string quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson decides to transfer following the 2021 season.

With that being said, there are a plethora of quarterbacks who have entered the transfer portal already for immediate eligibility in the 2022 season.

Some of the bigger names in the portal, like former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler and UCF’s Dillon Gabriel, are likely to chase jobs they are all but certain to win.

These are likely not the types of players Penn State would go after if it chooses the transfer portal route.

Quarterbacks like Zach Gibson, formerly of Akron, and Jack Miller, of Ohio State, are two names to keep an eye on in the transfer portal.

Both are borderline Power Five starters but could be pieces to add to a quarterback competition in training camp, adding some depth and experience to a potentially young room at the position.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE