In Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season, the New York Giants visited Soldier Field for what was a critical early-season matchup against the Chicago Bears.

In search of their first win, the Giants came out flat, allowing Chicago to take a 10-0 lead into the second quarter.

To spark New York, offensive coordinator Jason Garrett decided to get Saquon Barkley running to the outside — something the former No. 2 pick has done quite effectively throughout his career.

But little would Garrett, or anyone else in the Giants organization, know that on this play, they would end up losing the franchise’s offensive star.

Barkley went down with a gruesome knee injury: one that would affect all three major ligaments, including the ACL, MCL and meniscus. Thus, his season ended in less than two games.

The day following the Giants’ 17-10 loss to the Bears, Barkley posted on his Instagram with a short, yet optimistic quote regarding his injury, saying it’s “Gonna be a hell of a story.”

It’s now time for Barkley to begin writing the script, as he appears to be at or at least close to 100%. The start of the regular season is just two months away.

He will return to a Giants team looking to make its first postseason since 2016 and first playoff win since its 2011 Super Bowl title against the Patriots.

In order to accomplish that, the Giants will need a healthy Barkley and effective play calling that will utilize him best.

Young quarterback Daniel Jones has a potential make-or-break season in front of him, with inconsistent play and mechanical issues plaguing his short career thus far.

Barkley will likely receive more offensive help than he has in the past after the Giants made an impact signing in wide receiver Kenny Golladay, but the former Nittany Lion standout will still need to be a workhorse for the G-men.

After Barkley sustained multiple injuries through the last two seasons, New York was 19th in the league in total rushing yards in both campaigns.

While the league has been trending in a more-pass heavy direction, there’s no reason the Giants couldn’t run the ball 50-60% of the time behind a healthy Barkley.

You can certainly blame the Barkley injuries and the Giants being behind in games for the heavy passing attack, but for a team vying for a division title in the final week of the season last year, you could look back and wonder if things would have been different with a more effective ground game.

Looking to 2021, the expectation is the offensive line is much improved behind former No. 4-overall pick Andrew Thomas continuing his steady progression as the franchise’s left tackle.

If that group can stay healthy alongside Barkley, then it will set New York up for success in an NFC East division that currently has more questions than answers about who will win the division.

Getting Barkley back to the production he had in his rookie season will be crucial, as he was second in the league in rushing and fifth with 11 rushing touchdowns.

If the stars align for Barkley and the offense, the Giants could become a dark horse team after narrowly missing the 2020 postseason.

