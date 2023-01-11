The NFL regular season is over.

After 18 weeks of football, 14 teams will play for the Super Bowl, while the other 18 will start preparation for next season and scouting for the upcoming NFL Draft. Penn State has football alumni on both types of teams.

The NFL awards its best athletes with Pro Bowl selections, so it’s only appropriate that the former Nittany Lions have an all-Penn State roster composed of the top performers of the school’s former athletes.

Scoring points is the key to winning in an increasingly explosive and creative NFL that features some of Penn State’s best former football players.

Here are the top offensive contributors who used to don the blue-and-white uniforms on Saturdays.

Quarterback: Trace McSorley, Arizona Cardinals

Trace McSorley gets the selection because he’s the only Penn State football alumnus who plays quarterback in the NFL.

The Nittany Lion fan favorite didn’t have a great season, despite picking up some valuable experience in the absences of Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy.

McSorley appeared in six games this season and completed 45 of his 83 pass attempts for 412 yards and five interceptions. However, he failed to throw a touchdown pass.

In McSorley’s third season on an NFL roster, he recorded an 11.3 QBR. The former Penn Stater will hope to have more success in the future after getting elevated from the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad earlier this year.

Running back: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Saquon Barkley was one of the NFL’s best running backs during the 2022 season, finishing the regular season ranked No. 4 in rushing yards.

Barkley barely earns the spot over his former teammate Miles Sanders, who coincidentally finished one spot behind Barkley in rushing yards, thanks to his pass-catching ability. On top of Barkley’s 1,312 rushing yards, the former Nittany Lion tallied 338 receiving yards on 57 receptions.

The former No. 2 overall pick didn’t play in the Giants’ season finale since the team had its playoff seeding determined already. Other than that, Barkley recorded his first healthy season since his rookie season in 2018.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Wide receiver: Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Former Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin finished the 2022 regular season as one of nine NFL players to catch 100-plus passes and only one of seven wide receivers to do so.

Godwin also missed two games.

In total, Godwin recorded 104 receptions — a career high — for 1,023 receiving yards and three touchdowns over the course of the regular season. The 2022 regular season marks the third time the former Nittany Lion eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark but the first time he’s passed the 100-reception benchmark.

The 2017 third-round pick has developed into Tom Brady’s favorite option, as Godwin led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 142 targets this season.

Wide receiver: Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders

It only took one season, but Jahan Dotson is one of Penn State’s best NFL pass catchers.

In the same year Dotson took the field for the Nittany Lions in the 2022 Outback Bowl, he recorded 35 receptions, 523 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns in his inaugural NFL campaign.

Dotson missed five games due to injury this season as well, which put a bit of a damper on the rookie’s first NFL season. However, the 2022 first-round pick still posted a solid rookie season that he can build off of in the future.

Tight end: Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Juwan Johnson could’ve easily been listed here thanks to his midseason rise, but Pat Freiermuth put together a better overall season.

Freiermuth finished No. 6 among tight ends in receiving yards and receptions, tallying 732 receiving yards on 63 receptions. The only area where Freiermuth lacked was in the red zone, as the former Nittany Lion only hauled in two touchdowns in 2022, a step down from his seven touchdowns a season ago.

Still though, Freiermuth’s campaign resulted in career highs in receptions, targets, receiving yards and yards per catch in 2022.

Offensive lineman: Ryan Bates, Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses in 2022. Right guard Ryan Bates is a reason why.

Bates has played 93.7% of the Bills’ offensive snaps this season, allowing quarterback Josh Allen to throw for 4,283 passing yards and 35 passing touchdowns.

The Bills’ rushing offense has also been one of the most efficient in the NFL, as they’re one of three teams to average more than five yards per carry.

While Bates has more help on the interior than an offensive tackle, the fourth-year man has only allowed one sack this season and has only been penalized three times this season.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE