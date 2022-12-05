Ji'Ayir PSU vs UMich 10/15/22

Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown (16) celebrates a stop during Penn State Footballs game vs Michigan at Michigan Stadium on Saturday Oct. 15, 2022 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Penn State Nittany Lions lost to the Michigan Wolverines 41-17.

 Caleb Craig

After accepting an invite to the Senior Bowl, Penn State fifth-year safety Ji'Ayir Brown accepted another invitation for a different game.

Brown will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 2 in Las Vegas.

The East-West Shrine Bowl allows the best seniors to showcase their talent in front of NFL teams.

Penn State had two representatives in the game last year: defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo and linebacker Ellis Brooks.

Brown had 66 tackles, three interceptions and three sacks in 2022 for the blue and white. He also recovered a fumble for a touchdown against Rutgers.

Brown hasn't made an announcement on if he will play in the Rose Bowl.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags