After accepting an invite to the Senior Bowl, Penn State fifth-year safety Ji'Ayir Brown accepted another invitation for a different game.

Brown will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 2 in Las Vegas.

The East-West Shrine Bowl allows the best seniors to showcase their talent in front of NFL teams.

Penn State had two representatives in the game last year: defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo and linebacker Ellis Brooks.

Brown had 66 tackles, three interceptions and three sacks in 2022 for the blue and white. He also recovered a fumble for a touchdown against Rutgers.

Brown hasn't made an announcement on if he will play in the Rose Bowl.

