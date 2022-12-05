After accepting an invite to the Senior Bowl, Penn State fifth-year safety Ji'Ayir Brown accepted another invitation for a different game.
Brown will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 2 in Las Vegas.
Invite ACCEPTED!✅📈@PennStateFball SAF Ji'Ayir Brown (@_Tiig2) has accepted his invite to the 2023 East-West #ShrineBowl!#WeAre | #ShrineBowlRoadToVegas pic.twitter.com/yMeQms7myF— East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) December 5, 2022
The East-West Shrine Bowl allows the best seniors to showcase their talent in front of NFL teams.
Penn State had two representatives in the game last year: defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo and linebacker Ellis Brooks.
Brown had 66 tackles, three interceptions and three sacks in 2022 for the blue and white. He also recovered a fumble for a touchdown against Rutgers.
Brown hasn't made an announcement on if he will play in the Rose Bowl.
