Bill O'Brien is set to restart his college coaching career this fall, and he'll make a decent amount of money doing so.
O'Brien was hired by Alabama in January to be the offensive coordinator of the Crimson Tide, and he'll make $1.1 million annually over two seasons as announced on Monday.
The former Nittany Lion head coach was fired by the Houston Texans last season following an 0-4 start to the team's season.
But he now gets a chance with coach Nick Saban, who has revitalized coaching careers and is coming off his third national championship in six years.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
For the first time since his season-ending surgery, Penn State fans got to see Pat Freiermut…