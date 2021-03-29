Bill O'Brien is set to restart his college coaching career this fall, and he'll make a decent amount of money doing so.

O'Brien was hired by Alabama in January to be the offensive coordinator of the Crimson Tide, and he'll make $1.1 million annually over two seasons as announced on Monday.

The former Nittany Lion head coach was fired by the Houston Texans last season following an 0-4 start to the team's season.

But he now gets a chance with coach Nick Saban, who has revitalized coaching careers and is coming off his third national championship in six years.

