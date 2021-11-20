'Air Canada' | Penn State football’s Canadian pipeline shows out in win over Rutgers

James Franklin, following an impressive 28-0 win against Rutgers, said this week had “as much adversity as I’ve seen a program withstand in one week.”

That is in large part due to a non-coronavirus related illness that swept through the Penn State practice facility and left 35 players out, most for illness, and many others feeling the effects.

But with some players, including quarterback Sean Clifford being ineffective due to the illness, others were forced to step up.

One of those guys was true-freshman quarterback Christian Veilleux.

Veilleux, a native of Ottawa, Ontario, was one of many Canadian Nittany Lions that were able to contribute on Saturday afternoon.

Veilleux, Theo Johnson, Jesse Luketa, Jonathan Sutherland and Malick Meiga all hail from up north and were critical in ensuring that Penn State would not lose it’s home finale.

Start with the freshman quarterback, who before Friday was not sure if he was going to be available let alone play. However, he remained poised and played within himself the entire afternoon and just so happened to throw three touchdowns.

The 6-foot-4 gunslinger was prepared well for this moment and so were the rest of his fellow Canadians, according to star wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

Dotson, who is roommates with Ottawa native Luketa, said he has witnessed just how hard these guys have worked to play in the U.S.

“It's pretty cool to see those guys flourish because I have a roommate who's from Canada, Jesse Luketa, so I know the sacrifice that those guys have made to be able to play over here in the States,” Dotson said. “They work twice as hard as we do to get an opportunity to come over here and play. So I'm just really proud of those guys, happy for those guys. I love to see them succeed.”

Another roommate of one of the Canadian-born players is wideout Parker Washington.

Washington lives with fellow receiver Malick Meiga, who scored his first career touchdown Saturday on a 67-yard connection with his fellow countryman Veilleux — a connection they’ve fondly started calling “Air Canada.”

Washington said Penn State fans can expect a lot more from Meiga in the future, as he’s a redshirt freshman that does everything from practice hard to teaching his teammates to speak French.

But what Meiga also values is the Canada connection, especially the one between him and young Veilleux.

“They talk about [the connection] all the time, and it was great to see it today,” Washington said. “I know we'll see a lot of that in the future.”

While guys like Veilluex and Meiga represent the future of the program, they were not the first Candadians to help establish the pipeline that is becoming so crucial.

It was players like Luketa and Sutherland who helped establish what Penn State hopes to become a talent pool for years to come, so it was a bit poetic that Sutherland had the game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter on Senior Day.

Three-time captain @jay_suth gets the pick on Senior Day. pic.twitter.com/FGH4WeYrAK — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 20, 2021

But for the fifth-year senior, he was happy to see some of the hard work pay off for some of the teammates he is closest with.

“Back in Canada, we always trained together, so we had hopes and aspirations of playing on the big stage like this,” Sutherland said. “Just to see all the hard work pay off and all the sacrifices, it was a great thing.”

Sutherland is the first three-time captain in program history alongside Clifford and when he departs from Happy Valley, he hopes the pipeline up north can continue to flourish.

In fact, he said he feels that games like this could encourage more Canadian-born players to make the move to Happy Valley, something that could pay big dividends in the future.

“There [are] a bunch of guys back in Canada who would die to be in the position we're in obviously and just taking full advantage of it is definitely what we've been doing,” Sutherland said. “[Penn State] is attractive, I think, for sure.”

