Years before attending school at Penn State, Nina Sampogne would go to Beaver Stadium with her family to watch Penn State football games.

Eventually, she would finally get the chance to attend as a student.

On April 17, Penn State invited only the freshmen to a final spring practice — an adaptation of the Blue-White game.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic allowing Beaver Stadium to host only a small percentage of students, Sampogne (freshman-biology) said she took advantage of the invite and did not regret it.

“I’ve grown up around the games,” Sampogne said. “Having that experience in the stadium this year, even though it was different than what it usually is, really meant a lot to me.”

Sampogne said every time she enters Beaver Stadium, she gets “chills” from the Penn State football spirit.

However, with only freshmen in attendance, Sampogne said something was different in the stands.

“A lot of people were excited to be there, but they just didn’t know what exactly was going on,” Sampogne said. “I loved how the band director was teaching everyone the cheers — just making us actually feel included.”

Sampogne said while she wishes everyone could have attended the final spring practice, she was “grateful” Penn State provided freshmen the opportunity.

“As a class who hasn’t had the opportunity to go out and meet anybody because we’ve been locked in our dorms this year, it was nice to finally feel like we’re a part of Penn State,” Sampogne said.

Erik Handel said the spring practice was his first time in Beaver Stadium — and it was worth it.

“I was getting that adrenaline rush the entire time,” Handel (freshman-meteorology atmospheric science) said.

With only 7,500 attendees on Saturday, Beaver Stadium was at about 14% capacity. Handel said he was “intimidated” by the empty stands, since everyone was spread out.

As for the backlash the freshmen class received from upperclassmen for being invited to the game, Handel said he thinks their frustration stemmed from the fall’s “twerk circle incident.”

“They think we’re getting spoiled after making a mistake,” Handel said.

For Arman Tang, just being with his friends in Beaver Stadium for the day made him happy.

“To a certain extent, I do feel bad the seniors were not the ones to go to the practice at first,” Tang (freshman-economics) said. “As a freshman, though, I’m not going to turn down my opportunity to go to the game.”

Before the game, freshmen were required to register in pods of three to follow coronavirus guidelines.

“There were definitely some people [who] decided to migrate a bit from their pods,” Tang said, “but I don’t think it was a big deal because they were still wearing their masks.”

Emily McGlynn said she was “thankful” Penn State put the final spring practice together for the freshmen.

McGlynn (freshman-broadcast journalism) said the adults there — including James Franklin and the Blue Band director Gregory Drane — were “so sweet” to the crowd. From the Lionettes to the Blue Band to the cheerleaders, she said it “was just a really great experience” to finally learn Penn State football etiquette.

“I didn’t expect them to have food open at the spring practice, so that made it feel even more like a real game,” McGlynn said.

After the game, however, McGlynn said she noticed the seniors still slandering the freshmen on not knowing what to do.

“Even after the seniors got their [spring football] practice opportunity, I saw all over Penn State Barstool that they were still making fun of us,” McGlynn said. “That’s when I [got] mad, because how are we supposed to know any of these things if we haven’t even experienced our freshmen year?”

On April 16, Penn State announced it would host a special spring football practice exclusively for seniors so they could experience their last game in Beaver Stadium as students. The game was later opened to all fans on a first-come, first-serve basis on Wednesday evening

While McGlynn said she knows everyone has had a hard year, she wishes the upperclassmen would “just lay off the freshmen.”

“I’m trying as hard as I can to be the most spirit-driven Penn State student, so I feel like seniors just need to calm down a little,” McGlynn said.

Emily Gladu said she went into the practice with no expectations since she’s never been to a game as a student.

“I think it was a great opportunity to let the freshmen in,” Gladu (freshman-public relations) said. “It got us all excited for future events, but I think it would’ve been more enjoyable if other classes were there, too.”

Gladu said she still doesn’t know why Penn State didn’t invite more students to the game, because she said she believed more would’ve fit and still followed coronavirus guidelines.

“I definitely think they could’ve had the seniors there, because I looked up and the whole top section of Beaver Stadium was empty,” Gladu said. “They could’ve 100% fit more students in there.”

Overall, Gladu said the final spring practice was an event she’ll always remember.

“I got to experience what other students experience during a regular academic year,” Gladu said. “For the first time, it actually felt like I was a real Penn State student.”