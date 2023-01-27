A former Penn State assistant was relieved of his coordinating duties Friday morning.

Josh Gattis, who served as the Nittany Lions’ wide receivers coach from 2014-17, has been fired as Miami’s (FL) offensive coordinator after just one season.

Miami OC Josh Gattis has been fired by Mario Cristobal after one season. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 27, 2023

Prior to his stint with the Hurricanes, Gattis served in the same coordinating role with Michigan from 2019-21, where he won the Broyles Award for the nation’s top assistant in 2021.

Given his vast experience coaching in the Big Ten and at Penn State, Gattis — if fired — was viewed as a potential candidate to replace Taylor Stubblefield as the Nittany Lions’ wide receivers coach.

That job has since gone to former Virginia assistant Marques Hagans.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE