Josh Gattis, National Signing Day

Offensive recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach Josh Gattis addresses a reporter during a press conference on National Signing Day at Beaver Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016.

 Max Petrosky

A former Penn State assistant was relieved of his coordinating duties Friday morning.

Josh Gattis, who served as the Nittany Lions’ wide receivers coach from 2014-17, has been fired as Miami’s (FL) offensive coordinator after just one season.

Prior to his stint with the Hurricanes, Gattis served in the same coordinating role with Michigan from 2019-21, where he won the Broyles Award for the nation’s top assistant in 2021.

Given his vast experience coaching in the Big Ten and at Penn State, Gattis — if fired — was viewed as a potential candidate to replace Taylor Stubblefield as the Nittany Lions’ wide receivers coach.

That job has since gone to former Virginia assistant Marques Hagans.

