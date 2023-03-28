Penn State added its second commitment for its class of 2025.

Defensive back Omari Gaines announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday.

The Sparta, New Jersey, native received an offer from Penn State in April 2022 and committed after visiting campus this past weekend. He also visited Penn State for its Junior Day in January.

He joins 4-star offensive lineman Jaelyne Matthews as Penn State's two commits for the class, both coming from New Jersey.

