Cameras and recorders swarmed Abdul Carter the moment he made contact with the seat of his chair, meeting the media for just the third time since arriving at Penn State last summer.

Most freshmen don’t receive a crowd comparable to the one Carter garners, but then again, most freshmen don’t lead their team in sacks and forced fumbles their first year on the job.

Carter’s skill set is eye-opening and his ceiling is about as high as any linebacker to ever don the blue and white, but it remains unclear whether he’s ready to lead a defense at only 19 years old.

“If you’re a leader, it’s going to come out eventually,” Carter said Tuesday. “I don’t think a leader can be chosen, it’s just inherited in you. When the time comes, the leader is going to come out.”

With a handful of devoted defensive veterans — such as Ji’Ayir Brown, PJ Mustipher, Jonathan Sutherland and Joey Porter Jr. — on the way out, James Franklin believes the time is now for leaders to rise to the occasion.

With winter workouts in full swing as of Tuesday, Franklin has already determined that his main focus of the offseason is “identifying leadership.”

Franklin wants to ensure his program has the same level of transparency and determination as it did last season, a year in which he claims the leadership was “as good as” he’d had in his 12 years as head coach.

“You guys probably could have picked out who the leaders were going to be [last season],” Franklin said. “It was pretty obvious. We had really established guys, not only from a playing perspective but also from a leadership perspective in our program.

I wouldn't say that we have that right now.”

Carter’s talent goes without question, but knowing his opponent, learning how to “watch film and break it down” and learning how to better “pick up tendencies” are areas that he said he’d like to improve in and would likely complete his repertoire.

He set these goals for himself after watching Sutherland over the past year, a sixth-year hybrid linebacker that maxed out his college eligibility after the Rose Bowl.

“He stayed in the film room, like he'd basically sleep there,” Carter said. “So trying to pick up that, trying to be as much like a student like him. He was just studying the game all the time, picking up little tendencies.”

Another linebacker that began to show similar leadership qualities to Sutherland over the course of last season was Curtis Jacobs, who could have declared for the NFL Draft this offseason but decided to return for another year.

Carter and Jacobs have worked exclusively close with one another, with Carter originally serving as Jacobs’ backup at will-linebacker only to take over as the starter at sam-linebacker at about midseason.

“He's a veteran guy,” Carter said. “Obviously, he knows the game and he’s been here for a while. So him being on the field with us, that's going to be huge for us this year.”

