Before the start of the season, Penn State had a question mark in one of the marquee roles on the defense, Mike linebacker.

In the first couple of games, the Nittany Lions have rotated sophomore linebacker Tyler Elsdon and redshirt freshman Kobe King for the role, but emerging at the Will, when he saw time, was true-freshman linebacker Abdul Carter.

The only problem was that sophomore linebacker Curtis Jacobs occupied the role, forcing Penn State to mix it up against Minnesota.

Earlier in the week, Franklin dodged the question about how Jacobs and Carter could see more time together on the field, perhaps hiding what his plan was Saturday night, and that was to start Carter at Mike.

Carter made his first start of his career, and it couldn’t have come on a bigger stage than the White Out.

“He was hungry,” fifth-year senior safety Ji’Ayir Brown said after Penn State's 45-17 win over Minnesota. “Abdul, he got out there a lot more this game, and he just let it go, let it flow.”

Brown, a veteran on the defense, told Carter to play fast, not to think too much and be himself out there — and it worked as the first-year player had the second-most tackles on the team with eight.

The leader in tackles was Jacobs, who was all over the field in the opening half, and his presence carried throughout the rest of the game. Jacobs had 14 total tackles on the night, the most in a single game this season for him.

“Curtis had 14 tackles tonight, which I didn’t realize,” Franklin said. “It’s obviously super productive.”

The new strategy of the two playing on the field at the same time is what Penn State calls its “big base”’ package, put in place to stop the run.

Last week against Michigan, Penn State was gashed by the Wolverines' running backs for 418 yards on the ground.

Brown said the defense that showed up against Michigan was “not us.”

“We recognize that,” Brown said. “We watched the film, and we recognized all our faults as a defense and what we can do better. What we needed to do better and get back to being us. So I think this week that’s what we did.”

This week, Penn State took extra precautions in the run defense because the Nittany Lions knew a big rushing performance from the opposition could happen again with how much the Golden Gophers run the football behind senior running back Mohamed Ibrahim.

Penn State used their “big base” set to hold Ibrahim to just 102 yards on 30 carries for an average of 3.2 yards per carry, his lowest of the season.

“We knew we were playing a running team,” Franklin said. “We wanted to have three true linebackers and really three box linebackers on the field to make it difficult. We have a ton of respect for that running back. That was kind of the game plan.”

Franklin said that there aren’t a lot of teams playing with three true linebackers, but this week it just made sense to stop the rushing attack.

Brown said Ibrahim was a “great runner,” and the team needed to keep him running east-to-west instead of downhill going north-to-south because they knew he had the capability to break off a big run if he needed to, and it worked with his longest rush only gaining 10 yards.

Eliminating Ibrahim made Minnesota have to pass into the Penn State secondary, which is one of the strengths of the Nittany Lions' defense.

The “big base” package will be something that might be seen more often because of how successful it was against the Golden Gophers.

However, it was only successful because of how well the duo of young linebackers Carter and Jacobs played.

“They played amazing,” Brown said. “I think that was one of their best games this year. Them two guys, that was unbelievable. I can’t wait to watch the film and watch that again and see exactly what they see out there and watch them execute the plays out there like they did.”

