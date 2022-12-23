With Christmas and the holiday season upon us, every Penn State fan around the country and the world is making their wish list.

They might be asking for a Nittany Lion statue or some new Penn State player’s merchandise through Penn State’s new deal with Fanatics, but there are a couple of football-oriented things that stand out with the conclusion of the 2022 season around the corner.

Here are some of the things that could be on the top of every Penn State fan’s wish list.

Rose Bowl win

At the top of every Penn State fan’s wish list is for the Nittany Lions to win one of their biggest bowl games in the past 10 years, the Rose Bowl.

Penn State has only won the Granddaddy of Them All once, in 1994 against Oregon, and lost to USC in its most recent trip to Pasadena in 2017.

The Nittany Lions have a tough test against No. 8 Utah, the Pac-12 Champions, to win the Rose Bowl for the second time.

Every year except in 2020, Penn State fans have been able to have Penn State winning a bowl game at the top of their wish list, but this year, it's even bigger because winning the Rose Bowl is the next best thing to the College Football Playoff.

Wide receivers

With wide receiver Parker Washington entering the NFL Draft and Mitchell Tinsley probably doing the same after using up all of his eligibility, Penn State is in desperate need of some receivers.

Nittany Lion fans are writing down on their wish list for Penn State and James Franklin to dip into the transfer portal and nab some new receivers.

The blue and white already did that last year, grabbing Tinsley from Western Kentucky, so history will likely repeat itself.

There are a couple of options for Penn State in the portal to grab a receiver, such as former Oregon receiver Dont’e Thornton, former Kent State receiver Dante Cephas or former West Virginia wideout Kaden Prather, among others the Nittany Lions have already been tied to.

Out of those three, Cephas seems to be the most likely and follows James Franklin and Penn State’s motto of the “best in PA stay in PA,” hailing from Pittsburgh, and Cephas had Power Five stats at a small school like Kent State.

Cephas had 744 yards and three touchdowns on 48 catches in 2022, which was his second-best season in his four-year career at Kent State.

From a talent standpoint, Thornton is the best option for the Nittany Lions as a former 4-star recruit. He also brings much-needed size to Penn State’s receiver room at 6-foot-5, making him, if he transfers, the tallest receiver in the room.

Prather is another talented recruit out of high school, also a 4-star, and received a lot of targets at West Virginia with 52 catches.

Any of the three receivers would help Penn State in a position of need heading into the 2023 season, but there are certainly other options the Nittany Lions have their eyes on.

Drew Allar living up to the hype

Penn State fans have watched quarterback Sean Clifford for the past four years, and he has had his ups and downs but hasn’t led the Nittany Lions to the promised land of the College Football Playoff.

Clifford won’t be on Penn State’s roster in 2023, and now at the helm will be one of the most anticipated quarterbacks since Christian Hackenberg, Drew Allar.

Allar, a former 5-star, saw some action in 2022 with some garbage time snaps.

The true freshman looked solid in his nine appearances, throwing for 344 yards and four touchdowns along with rushing for one.

Allar made some legit throws on the run and in the pocket, which is a place that he seems to be very comfortable in.

However, Allar won’t come in next year when he has a 20-plus lead cushion. He’ll likely play from start to finish.

When he committed to Penn State last year, every Nittany Lions fan hoped he would be better than Clifford and get the team over the edge.

If Allar performs like the 5-star he was, then the Nittany Lions will be in good hands for a long time, so Allar being the “guy” is atop a Penn State fan’s wish list.

College Football Playoff berth

Every year since the College Football Playoff’s inception in 2014, Penn State fans have had aspirations of Penn State making its first trip to the postseason. For the ninth-straight year, Penn State has missed the College Football Playoff.

Franklin now has the facilities and athletes to potentially make the College Football Playoff, and he also has a hefty contract to go along with it.

Penn State fans have copied and pasted Penn State making a College Football Playoff to the bottom of their list each year, and now with more talent in tow, the Nittany Lions are seemingly a regular-season win over Ohio State or Michigan away from their first berth.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Longtime Penn State football 2023 verbal commit signs to play at Florida State After not signing a letter of intent to Penn State on National Signing Day on Wednesday, 4-s…