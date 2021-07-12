Records are records for a reason, as they’re usually generational-standing marks in the history books.

But as the old saying goes, records are meant to be broken, and a few all-time Penn State marks could come crashing down this fall.

Sure, Evan Royster’s all-time rushing record and Joe Paterno’s wins record may not be anywhere near reachable for a Nittany Lion this season, but there are more reachable numbers than it may seem.

Here’s a look at some of the top Penn State records that could be broken in 2021.

Single season and all-time passing touchdowns

Even though Sean Clifford has been undoubtedly inconsistent throughout his time in a blue-and-white uniform, he’s still within reasonable striking distance of some Penn State passing records.

Trace McSorley’s single-season mark of 29 passing touchdowns is just six more than Clifford’s career high of 23. Both are a far cry from Joe Burrow’s record-setting 60 passing touchdowns in 2019, so the record is theoretically possible for Clifford.

If Clifford can set the single-season mark this year, he may surpass or at least be close to the career mark as well — also held by McSorley.

McSorley’s 77 career passing touchdowns sits 36 above Cliffords 41, but as shown by Burrow’s 60-touchdown outburst, it is technically doable.

Clifford won’t get anywhere near McSorley’s all-time passing yardage record, as he’d need to more than double his current total. However, there’s still a solid chance we see Clifford’s name in the Penn State history books when it’s all said and done.

Single-season receiving yards

It’s not an easy feat, but wide receiver Jahan Dotson could put his name in the Penn State record books in a full season.

Allen Robinson currently holds the single-season record for receiving yards with 1,432 in 2013, a year in which he played 12 games. It was an incredible performance by Robinson, as the next-closest receiver was tight end Jesse James with 333 yards.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

In his breakout 2020 campaign, Dotson racked up 884 receiving yards, sitting at the 11th-best single-season mark for the Nittany Lions — but he played in just nine games.

If you add three or four more games on his resume, Dotson may be able to reach that echelon and then some. It would certainly be a historic performance, especially with the likes of Parker Washington around to steal targets, but it’s not too far off the horizon.

Longest field goal

The current record holder, Jordan Stout, is still on the roster.

His 57-yard field goal in 2019 topped the second-place 55-yard kick from Chris Bahr — a kick that stood as the record since 1975.

Stout nearly topped his own record last season after narrowly missing a 58-yarder against Indiana. It would have sent the then-No. 8 Nittany Lions home victorious rather than experience the controversial defeat that actually happened.

Fifty-eight yards is a heck of a kick, but Stout has had another offseason to groom his leg to that level, so it is certainly doable for the touchback machine.

Single-season touchdown receptions

This one may be a bit of a stretch, but Penn State could have two chances to reset the single-season touchdown reception record in Dotson and Washington.

As a freshman, Washington had quite a nose for the end zone even with up-and-down quarterback play throughout the season. He grabbed six scores in the shortened season, and a full year under his belt could mean another big jump.

Dotson grabbed eight for himself, and much like his receiving yards, he may have flirted with Bobby Engram’s 13-touchdown mark if the season weren’t just nine games long.

While the potency of both receivers may actually drag down their chances of setting individual records, their 2020 performances showed flashes of record-setting potential.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE