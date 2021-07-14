Every year, a new group of Nittany Lions make their way from Happy Valley to the stage of the NFL Draft — all the while, a new group of recruits make the trip to University Park to become the future of the blue-and-white program.

There are many reasons why Penn State stands out as a desirable college destination for top recruits.

As one of the premier environments in football, Beaver Stadium will always attract prospects who come to experience the unique energy it projects on Saturdays in the fall.

While the thought of playing in front of a packed Beaver Stadium may serve as serious grounds for recruits to choose the Nittany Lions, it’s important to remember these prospects are likely not planning to finish their football careers after four years in Happy Valley.

With 43 former Nittany Lions on active NFL rosters, recruits see Penn State as the school that gives them the best opportunity to play professionally at the next level — and who better to play for than a coaching staff made up of seven guys who have made it to that next level themselves.

Fans all know about the journeys players like Saquon Barkley, Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson have made from Happy Valley to NFL superstardom, but how many are familiar with the playing careers of current Penn State coaches?

Here’s a look into the playing days of Nittany Lion coaches before stepping into player development roles in Happy Valley.

Anthony Poindexter, safeties

Before he began his 19-year collegiate career, Penn State’s newly hired safeties coach Anthony Poindexter was one of the toughest defensive backs in all of college football.

In four seasons at Virginia, Poindexter was no stranger to postseason praise ​​— being named a first-team All-American twice and a first-team All-ACC selection in three seasons.

Following his senior season with the Cavaliers, Poindexter was named the 1998 ACC Defensive Player of The Year ​​— just months before hearing his name called in the seventh round of the 1999 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

Poindexter’s NFL journey would only span three seasons ​​— two of which were spent with the Ravens, with whom he won a Super Bowl in 2001 ​​— before finishing his professional career with a one-year stint with the Cleveland Browns.

In 2020, Poindexter was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame for his achievements as a player.

Phil Trautwein, offensive line

Penn State’s offensive line coach Phil Trautwein has dominated on the recruiting trail since his hiring in 2020.

One reason for this could be that Trautwein has plenty of playing experience and experience as a winner.

Just over a decade ago, Trautwein was playing as a crucial piece of the Florida Gators offensive line ​​— a two-time All-SEC selection and two-time team captain as a part of the Gators’ national championship and SEC Championship winning teams in 2006 and 2008, respectively.

While Trautwein would go undrafted in the 2009 NFL Draft, he would eventually find himself playing professionally for the St. Louis Rams, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints and San Diego Chargers from 2009 to 2012.

Ja’Juan Seider, running backs

Over the course of his college coaching career, current Penn State running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider has developed some premier collegiate talent ​​— ranging from Geno Smith to Miles Sanders.

Twenty years before his first collegiate coaching stint with West Virginia in 2008, Seider was a backup quarterback for the Mountaineers for three seasons.

While his playing career at West Virginia was quiet, Seider would go on to make a name for himself as the starting quarterback at Florida A&M ​​— where he would play his senior year.

In 1999, Seider threw for 2,622 yards and 27 touchdowns while also rushing for 740 yards and 14 touchdowns en route to winning the ​​Doug Williams Award for National Offensive Player of the Year and the MEAC Offensive Player of the Year that season.

Following his collegiate career, Seider would hear his name called in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers ​​— selected only six picks after Tom Brady.

Taylor Stubblefield, wide receivers

Along with Phil Trautwein, Penn State wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield has broken onto the scene as a dominant recruiter in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

However, before his coaching days, Stubblefield made a name for himself as one of the top wide receivers in college football history.

After combining for 2,534 receiving yards and five touchdowns over his first three seasons at Purdue, Stubblefield broke out in 2004 his senior season ​​— compiling 1,095 receiving yards and bringing in 16 touchdowns.

For his efforts in 2004, Stubblefield was named a consensus All-American and a finalist for the prestigious Biletnikoff Award ​​— given to the nation’s most outstanding receiver ​​— before ultimately losing the award to Michigan’s Braylon Edwards.

Stubblefield would go on to play professionally as a member of the Carolina Panthers and St. Louis Rams, as well as in the CFL as a member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Graduate Assistants

Outside of Penn State’s core coaching staff, there are some who have made names for themselves professionally before taking on player development roles for the Nittany Lions.

Former Nittany Lion defensive end Deion Barnes joined James Franklin’s coaching staff in 2020 after going undrafted in 2015 and experiencing short stints in the NFL with the the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs before finding himself out of the league in 2017.

The 2012 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Barnes brings three years of experience as a member of the Penn State program on top of three seasons in the NFL.

Aside from Barnes, V’Angelo Bentley is a name who had a short-lived NFL career ​​— spending just one preseason with the New England Patriots before being cut prior to the start of the 2016 season.

Regardless, Bentley still brings four years of playing experience as a defensive back at Illinois before going undrafted in the 2016 NFL Draft.

