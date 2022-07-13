On the list of things James Franklin has done well at Penn State, developing in-state running backs is right at the top.

With 4-star Scranton Prep running back London Montgomery having announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Monday, another Pennsylvania ball carrier is set to don the blue and white in 2023.

Here’s a breakdown of the previous five in-state running backs to commit to Penn State over the Franklin era.

Saquon Barkley, committed Feb. 19, 2014

The first in-state running back to commit to Franklin is far and away the coach’s best and arguably the best player he’s ever coached.

Saquon Barkley needs no explanation.

The No. 1 overall player in Penn State’s 2015 class, Barkley broke onto the scene as a true freshman, rushing for over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns.

Over the next two seasons, Barkley rushed for 1,496 and 1,271 yards, respectively, combining for 43 total touchdowns.

Barkley was then selected by the New York Giants with the No. 2 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. His name will forever live in Nittany Lion infamy.

Andre Robinson, committed Feb. 27, 2014

Penn State brought in two in-state running backs in 2015. The first was Barkley, and the second was the lesser-known, former 4-star Andre Robinson, who committed just a week after.

Contrary to Barkley’s legendary career, Robinson’s was all but that.

Failing to receive a handoff as a true freshman, Robinson began to find himself as a regular goal-line threat for the Nittany Lions as a redshirt the next season, rushing for 141 yards and scoring six total touchdowns.

In 2017, Robinson saw his production drop, making just nine rushing attempts for 55 yards and one touchdown.

He transferred to Delaware prior to the 2018 season.

Miles Sanders, committed July 19, 2014

A major reason for Robinson’s drop in usage in 2017 was the rise of 2016’s No. 1 overall running back, former 5-star Miles Sanders.

Under Barkley for his first two seasons in Happy Valley, Sanders struggled to make the quick splash Barkley had in 2015, instead finding most of his playing time on special teams.

In 2018, however, Sanders had the backfield all to himself, rushing for 1,274 yards and nine touchdowns.

He was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, where he has spent three seasons as the team’s starting running back.

Journey Brown, committed Jan. 12, 2017

Ranked as 247Sports’ No. 918 overall player in 2017, former 3-star Journey Brown struggled to see the playing field his first years with Penn State.

Then, in 2019, he exploded for 890 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

The pinnacle of the Nittany Lions’ now infamous “Lawn Boyz” group, Brown led a powerful tandem, which included himself, Ricky Slade, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford.

Following his 202-rushing-yard, two-touchdown performance against Memphis in the 2019 Cotton Bowl, Brown was expected to become one of the country’s top running backs the following season.

Unfortunately for Brown, that would be his final game, medically retiring prior to the 2020 season due to a heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

He has stuck around the program as a manager since then.

Nick Singleton, committed July 6, 2021

It’s been a rough couple of years for Penn State’s ground game.

The Nittany Lions have missed a clear-cut No. 1 running back since Brown, but things look to be trending upward, with the country’s No. 1-ranked running back for 2022, Nick Singleton, set to play this upcoming fall.

Coaches and teammates raved about Singleton throughout spring practice and into the summer.

It’s too early to tell how good he'll be, but it sounds like Singleton has the makings of a perennial superstar.

MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT