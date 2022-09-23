In this week’s episode of “The 1-0 Podcast,” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph dive into their expectations for Penn State football leading into Saturday’s game against Central Michigan.

Engle starts by praising the Nittany Lions’ run performance at Auburn, discussing the question of whether the high-scoring run game against Ohio was just a fluke. Ralph adds further commentary on the run game and his hopes for the wide receiver corps against the Chippewas.

The duo ends the episode by giving predictions for the upcoming Central Michigan game and how second-string players might effect the game's final score.

