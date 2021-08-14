Following a major conference realignment this summer that has Texas and Oklahoma making the move from the Big 12 to the SEC, the rest of the Power Five conferences are developing their own plan.

According to a report from The Athletic’s Max Olsen, the Big Ten, ACC and Pac 12 are looking to form a potential alliance, one that would combat the expanded power of the SEC when the Longhorns and Sooners officially switch conferences in 2025.

The alliance could essentially combine the three conferences in all athletic competition, forming a mega-conference that has extra NCAA-legislation leverage..

Conference commissioners Kevin Warren, George Kliavkoff and Jim Phillips have reportedly been in conversations for weeks following the blockbuster news regarding Texas and Oklahoma, but there is “nothing to report on the matter at this time,” a source told The Athletic.

This idea is continuing to gain traction, though, and is thought to be in advanced stages, so what would the implications be for Penn State in the coming years?

It would really be nothing but beneficial for an athletic institution like the one the Nittany Lions have in Happy Valley, considering the benefits that could be taken advantage of — especially for football.

First, the combined conferences would gain a significant edge in voting power on the national scale.

With 41 votes as part of this triple-conference alliance, it would combat the 16-team league of the SEC that for now would have the upper hand in decisions regarding topics like College Football Playoff expansion, TV deals and other issues.

Like many important decisions, strength comes in numbers, and forming this alliance would end up greatly benefiting the three conferences and would leave the SEC scrambling to catch up.

Specifically for Penn State, this would bode well in a number of ways, especially if the commissioners decide to mix their conferences in scheduling or finally expand the College Football Playoff.

More big-game opportunities means a school like Penn State would have its strength of schedule and playoff chances boosted, but it would bring in extra levels of revenue, too.

Getting the Nittany Lions or any other major Big Ten program to play a school like Clemson or USC each year would allow TV ratings to skyrocket and would fiscally benefit both of the universities and conferences.

For years, the 3:30 p.m. SEC on CBS games have had that special feel where two premier programs face off in the game of the week in the “most competitive conference in the country.”

Now, these three conferences have a chance to not only replicate that but make it even better, getting mid-season matchups that many fans can only fantasize about today.

The result of this alliance would also have other small beneficial factors that could improve the three conferences in the long term.

The decision could lead to an interesting recruiting impact that could bring on more long-distance commitments to schools.

If Penn State were to play a west coast game or two every year, then maybe more prospects from states like California would be tempted to commit to the Nittany Lions, having the promise of playing near their hometowns at some point.

Plus, the big-game aspect would be nothing but intriguing to these recruits, as it only allows for more exposure and competition and could draw more athletes away from the SEC.

It would renew rivalries like Penn State versus Pitt and even create some new ones, making the interest even greater for fans at home.

While this may be seen as a direct shot at the SEC for suddenly adding two of the biggest money-making programs in college football, this is a move that would benefit all of the programs involved and ultimately benefit the financial situations and intrigue surrounding the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12.

