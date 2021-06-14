As Penn State’s 2020 National Signing Day wrapped up in mid-December, the Nittany Lion class of 2021 ranked 21st in the country, according to 247Sports.

This is unfamiliar territory for James Franklin’s program, as it is one accustomed to bringing in top-tier talent, annually ranking among the top 10.

But while this was one of Franklin’s lower-ranked classes in recent memory, it’s also easily recognizable that Penn State faced some challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Official visits and other recruiting tools were put on pause during what seemed like an everlasting recruiting dead period.

Despite the challenges inside the class of 2021, Franklin and company were already building an impressive start to 2022 — a class that currently ranks seventh in the nation. A big part of that class is 4-star offensive tackle Drew Shelton.

Shelton is the No. 2 prospect in the talented class and pledged to stay in his home state last September, instantly becoming a cornerstone piece for what was shaping up to be an impressive young group.

But this week, Shelton will be taking an official visit to the University of Florida, leaving some Nittany Lion fans concerned.

Frankly, there’s reason to be alarmed. Missing out on a prospect with the physical traits and raw ability of the 6-foot-5, 290 pound lineman would be a devastating loss — especially after already receiving his verbal commitment.

He has only scratched the surface of what he can become as a left tackle, and his development is expected to continue as he transfers to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, to finish his high school career.

Shelton has the potential to be a large part of Penn State’s future at the tackle position, especially with blossoming star Rasheed Walker likely leaving for the NFL Draft following this season.

While the program should feel good about locking down potential studs in Shelton and Landon Tengwall for its next two classes, it missed out on Pennsylvania 5-star Nolan Rucci, who committed to offensive-line powerhouse Wisconsin.

Keeping Shelton in the mix would certainly be ideal for Penn State, as a duo in him and Tengwall would be incredibly intriguing and could possibly turn into one of the Big Ten’s best.

With recruiting back open and the Downingtown, Pennsylvania, native reportedly checking out another program, Franklin must pull out all the stops to secure a future cornerstone of the program.

