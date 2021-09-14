Following a convincing home-opening win against Ball State, Penn State will look to stay undefeated when Auburn comes to town on Saturday for the annual White Out.

The Tigers demolished Alabama State 62-0 over the weekend and checked in at No. 22 in the most recent AP ranking. Penn State jumped one spot, reaching No. 10 this week.

This weekend’s White Out will be the first matchup with an SEC team since Alabama in 2011, and with both teams undefeated and ranked inside the top 25, it should be quite an intriguing contest.

To keep their winning streak alive and to please the Beaver Stadium crowd, the Nittany Lions must be aware of a few key players on Auburn’s roster.

Bo Nix, quarterback

The top-rated quarterback in his class, drawing 5-star ratings from multiple recruiting outlets, Bo Nix gave Auburn fans a lot to look forward to prior to the start of his career.

He hasn’t quite lived up to his expectations, but he hasn’t completely fallen below them, either.

The Tigers are 15-9 through the last two seasons and are off to a 2-0 start in 2021, which could be Nix’s last ride leading the offense before declaring for the NFL.

The junior threw for 383 yards and five touchdowns through Auburn’s first two games, but it was against the likes of Akron and Alabama State. He’ll face his first major defensive test of the season when he travels to Beaver Stadium.

Nix doesn’t pose a huge threat in the run game, so he’ll have to help the Tigers win with his arm and decision-making in the hostile White Out environment.

Watch how Nix adjusts and responds to adversity throughout Saturday’s contest in a new environment against an unfamiliar opponent.

Tank Bigsby, running back

Auburn has a brutal rushing attack, and it's led by dark-horse Heisman candidate Tank Bigsby.

The sophomore bell cow was the SEC Freshman of the Year and a first-team freshman All-SEC nominee last season. He also picked up a first-team All-SEC preseason honor before the 2021 season, and he’s picked up right where he left off.

Bigsby has gone well over 100 yards in each of the first two games of the season, racking up 119 yards against Akron and 122 against Alabama State. He’s also picked up two rushing touchdowns on the year.

He doesn’t have much involvement in the passing game, as he’s only made one reception for 19 yards this season.

Even so, he’s averaging a blistering 10.04 yards per carry at the forefront of this undefeated Auburn team.

Jarquez Hunter, running back

If Bigsby wasn’t enough to handle in the Tigers’ backfield, they’re throwing another talented runner at Penn State with Jaquez Hunter.

However, Saturday’s contest at Beaver Stadium will be the first time in Hunter’s collegiate career that he faces a quality defense.

The true freshman’s first two games with Auburn each resulted in outputs of 60 or more points, but he certainly put up big numbers against Akron and Alabama State.

Hunter actually leads the Tigers with 257 rushing yards while also being tied for first with two rushing touchdowns.

Penn State’s run defense wasn’t great against Wisconsin, giving up 174 yards, but it endured an exceptional 58 rush attempts from the Badgers. It was much better against Ball State, only allowing 69 yards on 26 attempts.

The one-two punch from Auburn should give the Nittany Lions a good test on Saturday.

Zakoby McClain, linebacker

A preseason All-SEC second-team pick, Zakoby McClain leads the Auburn defense with 10 solo tackles and 17 total tackles.

The senior leads an experienced Tigers defense in which the top six defenders are upperclassmen, including four seniors and two juniors.

McClain notched double-digit tackles in five of Auburn’s 11 games in 2020 and held starting spots through the last two seasons, making him a seasoned veteran against the likes of stout SEC teams like Georgia and Alabama.

Against a deep running back group led by Noah Cain and Keyvonne Lee, watch McClain’s movement and leadership among Auburn’s front seven, which will try to counter the Nittany Lions on the ground, as well as pressure Sean Clifford in the backfield.

