Preseason honors continue to roll in for Penn Staters.

Eight Nittany Lions earned preseason All-Big Ten honors from Pro Football Focus.

Senior Jahan Dotson earned first and second team honors as a punt returner and wide receiver, respectively. Safety Jaquan Brisker was also named to the first team, while running backs Noah Cain and John Lovett were named to the second team.

Defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo was the lone Nittany Lion to grab a spot on the third team.

Offensive linemen Mike Miranda, Juice Scruggs as well as defensive end Arnold Ebiketie were honorable mentions.

