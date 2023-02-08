Seven Penn State players received an invite to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

The invited players included wide receivers Mitch Tinsley and Parker Washington, tight end Brenton Strange, offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, defensive lineman P.J. Mustipher and defensive backs Joey Porter Jr. and Ji'Ayir Brown.

Who has been invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine? Here are all 319 prospects: https://t.co/x80wDQlvdW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 8, 2023

Penn State has one less player invited to the NFL Scouting Combine than it did last year when it had eight.

Nittany Lion quarterback Sean Clifford was not invited to the Combine.

