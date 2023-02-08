Penn State Football vs. Minnesota, Porter Jr (9)

Penn State Joey Porter Jr. (9) encourages the fans to get loud during Penn State Football’s annual White Out game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 45-17.

 Ryan Bowman

Seven Penn State players received an invite to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

The invited players included wide receivers Mitch Tinsley and Parker Washington, tight end Brenton Strange, offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, defensive lineman P.J. Mustipher and defensive backs Joey Porter Jr. and Ji'Ayir Brown.

Penn State has one less player invited to the NFL Scouting Combine than it did last year when it had eight.

Nittany Lion quarterback Sean Clifford was not invited to the Combine.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags