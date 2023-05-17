6 Penn State football summer newcomers to keep an eye on

It’s May, meaning transfer portal additions and another slate of freshmen newcomers are enrolling in classes as Penn State’s fall roster begins to take shape.

Transfers and freshmen alike, the Nittany Lions had 12 newcomers begin classes Monday.

Here’s a look at six newcomers fans should know ahead of fall camp.

Dante Cephas, wide receiver

Wide receiver has been Penn State’s most talked about position this offseason.

With the conclusion of the Blue-White game, the Nittany Lions depth chart at receiver for the fall is starting to form.

Franklin said in April that junior KeAndre Lambert-Smith will most likely occupy the No. 1 receiver role with redshirt sophomore Harrison Wallace III occupying No. 2.

As for the third option, it looked like sophomore Omari Evans had taken over that role leading with 80 yards, five receptions and the lone touchdown in the spring game.

However, one of Penn State’s biggest offseason pickups just arrived, vertical-threat Kent State transfer Dante Cephas.

Cephas was one of the highest-rated receivers in the transfer portal at the conclusion of last season, and his 2022 and 2021 stats can back that up.

In 2021, Cephas racked up a career-high 1,240 yards on 80 receptions for nine touchdowns, ranking him No. 16 in the FBS for receiving yards that season.

In 2022, his production dropped off a little with fewer receptions, but he still had 744 yards and four touchdowns.

Cephas is a veteran receiver like Mitchell Tinsley was last year and is a big get for Penn State’s offense. Like Tinsley, Cephas had a lot of production at his previous institution, so he can be a big-time threat for a receiver room that can use some help after two of their receivers, Tinsley and Parker Washington, left for the NFL.

Alonzo Ford, defensive tackle

Another area that needs some work and has had some doubts from Franklin is the defensive tackle position, and Penn State got some more help for the fall.

Penn State picked up former Old Dominion junior defensive tackle Alonzo Ford Jr., who recorded 3.5 sacks and five tackles for loss in 2022.

Ford Jr.’s sack total surpasses that of any Penn State defensive tackle in 2022, so he's already adding more production to the line.

However, at 6-foot-3, Ford Jr. is not helping one of Franklin’s key concerns in adding size to the Nittany Lions’ interior.

Trey Potts, running back

Penn State’s sophomore running back duo Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen have a case as one of the best backfields in the nation.

The only potential problem with the room, even though it didn’t look like it in 2022, is a lack of depth and experience.

Penn State’s oldest back currently on the roster is non-scholarship redshirt senior Tank Smith, making Singleton and Allen the two oldest scholarship backs.

Franklin and running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider went out into the portal and addressed that problem, adding Minnesota redshirt senior back Trey Potts, a Pennsylvania native.

Potts didn’t see too much action while with the Golden Gophers due to backing up All-American Mohamed Ibrahim, but he did put up some numbers.

In 2022, Potts rushed for 474 yards for three touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. Potts isn’t going to come in and take over the lead back role, but he will give Penn State’s backfield some much needed experience and a mentor for the young backs.

Andrew Rappelyea, tight end

One of Penn State’s more interesting rooms based on recent events is its tight end room.

Throughout the spring, the Nittany Lions’ tight end room was banged up with juniors Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren both not participating in the spring game. Johnson also has a lawsuit against him for assault.

Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class brought in a promising tight end recruit Andrew Rappelyea out of Milton, Massachusetts.

Rappelyea was a 4-star and No. 6-ranked tight end in the class. He was originally committed to Michigan.

He has a 6-foot-5 frame and can play on the line of scrimmage and in the slot, which plays right into offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich’s heavy use of tight ends last season.

Tight ends Joey Schlaffer and Mega Barnwell early enrolled, so they likely have a bit better handle of the offense, but Rappelyea was the highest-ranked tight end recruit in Penn State’s 2023 class.

With a bunch of other names, like redshirt freshman Jerry Cross and redshirt sophomore Khalil Dinkins, the Nittany Lions’ tight end room is a little crowded, but Rappelyea has the hype and size to potentially make an impact in the fall.

DaKarari Nelson, safety

Penn State started a pair of veterans at safety each of the past two seasons. Last year, it was Ji’Ayir Brown and Keaton Ellis, but Brown has departed and the Nittany Lions have a flurry of young talent coming through the pipeline.

In 2023, Penn State added another young talent in DaKarari Nelson, a former 4-star, who the Nittany Lions grabbed from Selma, Alabama.

At 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, Nelson is a large safety who will fit into the strong safety, linebacker hybrid that Brown played last year. It’s the same role that was pioneered by Jaquan Brisker a couple of years ago. Brisker even made the signing day announcement for Nelson on National Signing Day.

Nelson’s 6-foot-3 stature makes him the tallest safety on the roster, which is another plus since most of Penn State’s secondary is on the shorter side.

With how much Penn State rotated the secondary last season, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Nelson get some action in the fall, especially up in the box.

Kaveion Keys, linebacker

Linebacker U is starting to get back to producing some of the best linebackers in college football, from Micah Parsons to emerging star Abdul Carter, who led the team in sacks as a true freshman. Next up could be freshman Kaveion Keys.

Keys is a fast linebacker at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds who, like Parsons in the NFL, almost plays like a defensive end.

He has the strength to bulldoze offensive linemen and enough ball awareness to track down the quarterback.

Penn State has two linebackers locked up in Carter and junior Curtis Jacobs, so Keys might have to do some sitting before he sees starting action, especially with how well fellow freshman Tony Rojas played in the Blue-White game.

With his speed and ball awareness, there’s a high chance Keys finds his way into the rotation, and at the very least, he’ll push some of the other linebackers in the room, making them better.

