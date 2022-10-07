Living up to expectations is no easy feat for any college athlete, especially for those who play for a program like Penn State with a hyper-intensive fanbase.

Through five games in 2022, some Nittany Lions have lived up to the high bar that was set for them in the preseason, but others need to do more, especially over the program’s upcoming three-game stretch against Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio State.

Here are six position groups that have either lived up to the hype or have more to show over the second half of the season.

Freshman running backs

Penn State’s run game was almost nonexistent in 2021, statistically the second-worst rushing unit in the Big Ten.

Then came freshman running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, and the narrative has flipped completely.

Led by a combined 766 rushing yards and eight touchdowns from both, the Nittany Lions now average nearly 90 rushing yards more per game than they did a season ago.

James Franklin has stated time and time again that a balanced offense will lead to the most success for his program. With Singleton and Allen playing like they have through the early portion of the season, it looks like Penn State is getting there.

Expectations: Exceeded

Quarterbacks

Fans can trash Sean Clifford all they want, the bottom line is, he’s not that bad and is enjoying one of the most efficient seasons of his career.

Whether because of a more balanced offense with the emergence of the run game or from comfort in a second year under offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, Clifford has improved in nearly every statistical category from a season ago.

Clifford’s 62% completion percentage and his 4.5 touchdown-interception ratio are both career highs, and his 144 quarterback rating is his highest since Penn State’s 11-2 finish in 2019.

Behind Clifford, the Nittany Lions’ overall quarterback room is among the deepest in the country, with freshman backup Drew Allar having shined in four outings so far this year.

Expectations: Exceeded

Wide receivers

Despite Jahan Dotson’s departure to the NFL last spring, few worried about the strength of Penn State’s wide receiver room, especially after the transfer portal addition of Western Kentucky’s 1,402-yard receiver Mitchell Tinsley.

Now led by Tinsley and shifty slot receiver Parker Washington, the Nittany Lions wide receiving corps hasn't struck the eyes as much as Dotson or even K.J. Hamler a few years prior.

Neither Tinsley nor Washington have hauled in 100 receiving yards in a game, with Washington having yet to find the end zone.

Keep in mind, this was a group expected to be among the nation’s best but is right in the middle of the pack in efficiency in the Big Ten.

Expectations: Not met

Pass rush

Losing Arnold Ebiketie, Jesse Luketa and Brandon Smith to the NFL was no bite-sized hole for Penn State to regroup from.

After failing to tally a sack by defensive linemen through the team’s first two games, the Nittany Lions have effectively affected the pass since, now having tallied 13 sacks on the year — currently fourth in the Big Ten.

Adisa Isaac has shined in his return from a season-ending Achilles injury last year, tallying 4.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

Meanwhile, newcomers Dani Dennis-Sutton and Chop Robinson have combined for 5.5 tackles for loss, with Dennis-Sutton — a freshman — leading the team with three sacks.

Another freshman, linebacker Abdul Carter, has been a major factor at outside linebacker, tallying two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.

Expectations: Met

Secondary

Expected to be one of the best secondaries in the country, Penn State has exceeded in causing turnovers — tied for No. 16 nationally in turnover margin.

However, the Nittany Lions haven't been as dominant in pure pass prediction as they were expected to be, allowing the fourth-most passing yards per game in the Big Ten with 262.

Cornerbacks Joey Porter Jr. and Kalen King have been about as good as any defensive backs in the country, but with teams shying away from targeting Porter Jr. in recent weeks, the rest of the secondary needs to step up in consistency over the next few weeks.

Expectations: Not quite met

Tight ends

With tight ends Mike Gesicki and Pat Freiermuth having risen to stardom over the second half of the 21st century, there’s a certain level of expectation that comes with being a tight end at Penn State.

Last season, those expectations were not met, but Brenton Strange is doing his very best to reclaim the Nittany Lions as one of the nation’s best tight end programs in 2022.

Strange currently leads the team with four receiving touchdowns and is No. 2 with 231 receiving yards, second to only Washington. His blocking has been about as good as it could be, too.

With No. 2 tight end Theo Johnson easing back into game action after a presumed injury kept him out for the season’s first three contests, Penn State’s tight end corps could end up playing a major factor in the fate of the program.

Expectation: Exceeded

