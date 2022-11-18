Six former Penn State players were selected in the third revival of the XFL.

Having to start the league from scratch again, the XFL’s draft process was broken up by positional groups and spanned over three days, beginning Tuesday and wrapping up Thursday.

The first former Nittany Lion off the board was running back John Lovett to the Vegas Vipers at No. 12 overall in the second round of the offensive skill position draft.

Wide receiver Saeed Blacknall followed Lovett to the Vegas Vipers at pick No. 76 in the 10th round of the same draft.

The Vipers also went on to draft offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez at pick No. 23 in the third round of the offensive line draft and then defensive tackle Robert Windsor at pick No. 17 in the third round of the defensive front seven draft.

Interior offensive lineman Michal Menet will head to the Seattle Sea Dragons after the team selected him with pick No. 14 in the second round of the offensive line draft, while linebacker Ellis Brooks heads to the Houston Roughnecks, who selected him with the No. 61 pick of defensive front seven’s eighth round.

The XFL season is slated to kick off on Saturday, Feb. 18, and a complete schedule has yet to be posted.

