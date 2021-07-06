Penn State is once again adding a skilled special teamer to its class of 2022.

The Nittany Lions received a commitment from 5-star long snapper Blaise Sokach-Minnick on Tuesday afternoon.

Sokach-Minnick received a full scholarship offer from the University of Albany but decided that he will walk on in Happy Valley, joining punter Alex Bacchetta in the 2022 class.

According to Rubio Long Snapping, Sokach-Minnick is ninth-ranked long snapper in his class.

Penn State also has itself 2021 5-star Kohl kicker in Sandar Sahaydak, which means the future special teams of the Nittany Lions is in talented hands.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound long snapper is out of West Pittston, Pennsylvania, and attends Wyoming Area High School in Exeter, Pennsylvania.

