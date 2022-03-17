After eight years, Sandy Barbour announced that she’ll be stepping down as Penn State’s athletic director this summer.

With the Lasch Football Building in ongoing renovations, James Franklin entering Year 1 of a new 10-year deal and an ever-changing world of NIL, Barbour’s successor is going to have a ton on their plate as soon as they step foot in Happy Valley.

For this reason, Penn State will need to be selective and confident in its search for a new athletic director.

As stated in the release for her retirement, the administration will conduct a “national search” for Barbour’s replacement.

While the search could span far and wide across the United States, the pick for the next athletic director could very well come in Happy Valley’s backyard.

Here’s an early list of potential replacements for Barbour.

RELATED

Patrick Kraft, Boston College

If Big Ten relatability is important in Penn State’s search, see no further than former Indiana linebacker-turned-Division-I-athletic-director Patrick Kraft.

Since July 2020, Kraft has served as the athletic director at Boston College. In just under two years, Kraft pulled the strings on a $15 million deal to build the Eagles a new basketball facility.

This, of course, is especially relevant for Penn State, as talks heat up about new renovations within Beaver Stadium.

Prior to his tenure at Boston College, Kraft served in the same role at Temple, which hired (and soon lost) now-Nittany-Lion-defensive-coordinator Manny Diaz and current blue and white offensive analyst Gabe Infante as running backs coach under his leadership.

Allen Greene, Auburn

A highly respected athletic program historically, speculation has surrounded second-year head football coach Bryan Harsin for much of the offseason about his handling of the football program.

Allen Greene, who’s made a name for himself as the Tigers’ athletic director since his hiring in 2018, could become available if he chooses to escape the drama at Auburn.

While Harsin’s hiring could stand out as a cause for concern in Greene’s resume, his success turning around the school’s basketball program is a much greater success — signing head basketball coach Bruce Pearl through 2030.

With an up-and-coming basketball program in Happy Valley, Greene could be an interesting option to make the full push for Penn State to become a “basketball school.”

Not to mention Greene’s wife, Christy, is from outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

RELATED

Scott Sidwell, Penn State

While it may be conducting a “national search” to fill Barbour’s seat, Penn State doesn’t have to look further than within its own office.

Nobody would provide a smoother transition into athletic director than Scott Sidwell, who’s worked side-by-side with Barbour since his hiring in 2019.

Although he’s served solely as Penn State’s deputy director of athletics, Sidwell also has experience as an athletic director. He served in that role at the University of San Francisco from 2011 until coming to Happy Valley.

Jamie Pollard, Iowa State

One of the top athletic directors in the country, Jamie Pollard has transformed Iowa State athletics — particularly football — over his 17 years with the school.

So why would such a distinguished Cyclone choose to move schools? For one, his salary would get a major boost.

Last April, Iowa State extended Pollard through 2026 on a contract that will pay him $757,000 a year.

If Barbour chose to stay for the next academic year, she would’ve been set to make $1.37 million for 2022-23, which would be quite the boost for Pollard if he opts for a change of scenery.

RELATED

Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour announces retirement Sandy Barbour plans to finish her career in athletics this summer.