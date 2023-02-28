Penn State lost another coach in the offseason Monday and this time it's defensive line coach John Scott Jr., who accepted a job with the Detroit Lions.

Scott isn’t the first coach under James Franklin to leave the program this offseason. Wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield was relieved of his duties, and not long after, Penn State hired its new receivers coach Marques Hagans.

Penn State is without its defensive line coach, but here are some options that the Nittany Lions may look toward.

Deion Barnes, Penn State analyst

Penn State’s first option could be within the program in analyst Deion Barnes, who was the assistant defensive line coach from 2020-22.

Barnes is a Penn State alum, playing from 2011-14 as an outside linebacker.

After playing at Penn State, Barnes headed to the NFL where he signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets and then was on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad in 2016.

Barnes turned to coaching in 2020 but has only been an assistant positions coach and hasn’t taken over a position by himself yet at 30 years old.

He has a history of recruiting alongside Scott, so he knows what Penn State needs when it comes to recruiting. That being said, Barnes is young, so Penn State may go out and find someone with more experience.

Elijah Robinson, Texas A&M assistant head coach (defensive line)

A big hire for Penn State would be pulling Texas A&M defensive line coach Elijah Robinson, a former Penn State player, from College Station, Texas.

Robinson played at Penn State from 2004-08 and a year later became a graduate assistant from 2009-11. He was promoted to Penn State’s director of community relations in 2012.

In 2014, he received his first coaching gig, coaching the defensive line for former Penn State player Matt Rhule at Temple. He stayed with Rhule through his time at Temple and went with him when Rhule got the job at Baylor.

After Rhule left for the NFL, Robinson went to Texas A&M.

With the Aggies, Robinson recruited multiple highly rated defensive linemen, including Walter Nolen, who was ranked as the No. 2 recruit in the class of 2022 and the best defensive lineman in the class by 247Sports.

Robinson is the third highest paid defensive line coach in the country, so Penn State would have to offer up a lot of money to bring Robinson back to Happy Valley.

Sean Spencer, Florida co-defensive coordinator

One of the coaches with the most history with James Franklin and Penn State is Florida co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Sean Spencer.

Spencer was Franklin’s defensive line coach when he was at Vanderbilt from 2011-2013. Then when Franklin got the job at Penn State, he brought over Spencer to coach the defensive line in Happy Valley.

He coached the defensive line from 2014-17 and then was promoted to associate head coach/run game coordinator/defensive line coach. Spencer held that role from 2018-19 before becoming the New York Giants' defensive line coach in 2020.

While at Penn State, Spencer had a hand in recruiting NFL first-rounders Micah Parsons, Saquon Barkley, Odafe Oweh, Jahan Dotson and second-rounder Yetur Gross-Matos.

Spencer left the Giants in 2022 after new general manager Joe Schoen cleaned house, taking the defensive line and co-defensive coordinator job at Florida.

He’s only been with the Gators for a season, but Florida has been losing assistant coaches left and right in the offseason so far, so he could be the next one to leave.

Spencer is currently on an estimated $1 million salary per On3, so Penn State will have to dish out some cash to reunite Franklin with Spencer.

Andrew Jackson, West Virginia defensive line coach

West Virginia defensive line coach Andrew Jackson was on James Franklin’s staff for a little bit at the start of his coaching career, and he could make a return to Penn State.

Jackson was a defensive line graduate assistant under Sean Spencer from 2014-15 at Penn State. He coached defensive linemen Carl Nassib and Anthony Zettel, who both moved on to the pros.

He received his first official coaching job as the defensive line coach at Fordham in 2017 and then bounced season to season on the Mississippi State staff in 2018 and then the James Madison staff in 2019.

Jackson reunited with fellow Penn State coach Ricky Rahne at Old Dominion in 2020 as the defensive line coach.

In 2021, he received his first big Power Five coaching job as the defensive line coach for West Virginia.

Jackson coached a defensive front that had 20.5 sacks and 40 tackles for loss, which ranked 39th nationally in 2021. He also coached All-Big 12 Conference First Team defensive lineman Dante Stills.

Jackson knows the recruiting area as Penn State and West Virginia battle for recruits, and compared to some of the other options, he wouldn’t be too costly.

Kenny Martin, UCF defensive assistant

UCF’s defensive tackles coach Kenny Martin doesn’t have any ties to Penn State but has turned around the Golden Knights’ defensive line room.

Martin was a graduate assistant at Western Kentucky from 2016-17 and then was promoted to the defensive tackle coach from 2018-20.

In 2021, he headed down south back to his hometown to become the defensive tackles coach at UCF.

Martin coached defensive linemen Anthony Montalvo, who had 43 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and six quarterback hurries, and Ricky Barber, who had 49 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks and a team-high 12 quarterback hurries.

He helped the UCF defense rank fifth in the nation in red-zone defense.

Martin would bring some southern recruiting to Penn State, which is an area the Nittany Lions are starting to dip into.

He’s currently on a 2-year deal worth around $175,000 that he signed in 2021, so he wouldn’t be too costly to secure.

