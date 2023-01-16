Contrary to previous offseasons, James Franklin seemed relatively confident that his coaching staff would remain intact for 2023, stating in December that he was “hopeful” Penn State would “retain the majority, if not all” of its staff.

With “silly season” on its tail end, it looked as if the Nittany Lions could bring back every member of its primary staff, before wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield was fired Monday.

Despite earning a commitment from Kent State transfer receiver Dante Cephas just an hour after Stubblefield’s termination, Penn State is still in need of improvement at the position, and a breakthrough hire could be the difference maker.

Cephas’ commitment signals there could be a replacement for Stubblefield already, so here’s a list of potential candidates for who that could be.

Jeff Scott, former head coach, South Florida

In just four years, South Florida went from a consecutive double-digit win team to a combined four wins from 2020-2022, three of which came against FCS opponents.

This is largely in part to its head coach over those three seasons, Jeff Scott, who was fired in November and hasn’t found a job since.

Don’t let his head coaching record fool you: Scott was one of the top receivers coaches in the country over his 11-year career with Clemson. With the Tigers, Scott recruited and coached program greats such as Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross and helped coordinate the program’s 2017 National Championship win.

Scott likely deserves an offensive coordinator job but may need a stepping stool to make the most of his offers. Penn State’s opening could be just that.

Bobby Engram, former offensive coordinator, Wisconsin

Penn State’s all-time leader in receiving yards and touchdowns, Bobby Engram, should be one of the first names that come to mind in filling the team’s recent opening.

Following a 14-year NFL career, Engram went into coaching and quickly climbed up the ranks, most recently serving as Wisconsin’s offensive coordinator this past season before he was dismissed alongside former head coach Paul Chryst.

With his connection to the Nittany Lions, NFL coaching experience with the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens and experience coordinating at the Big Ten level, it’s easy to see how Engram could fit in Happy Valley.

JaMarcus Shephard, wide receivers coach, Washington

Contrary to the first two names, Washington wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard is a coach Penn State would have to lure away from another program.

Prior to his move west, Shephard served as Purdue’s wide receivers coach from 2017-2021, where he coached alongside current Nittany Lion safeties coach Anthony Poindexter for four years.

Shephard was an integral part of the Boilermakers' pass-heavy offensive scheme, and he recruited and coached now-NFL receivers David Bell and Rondale Moore.

Chris Beatty, wide receivers coach, Los Angeles Chargers

With Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley on the hot seat, the franchise could soon clean house, potentially resulting in the dismissal of its wide receivers coach Chris Beatty.

For a season in his 24-year coaching career, Beatty served as Franklin’s wide receivers coach at Vanderbilt in 2011, before embarking on a tour across multiple Big Ten campuses such as Illinois, Wisconsin and Maryland.

With his connection to Franklin and his multi-year experience coaching in the Big Ten, Beatty would be a home-run hire. However, he’s still a “what if” candidate, with his availability depending on if and when the Chargers clean house.

Calvin Lowry, offensive analyst, Penn State

Reverting back to the “Maybe Cephas committed because Penn State already had Stubblefield’s replacement” ideology, recently hired offensive analyst and former Nittany Lion Calvin Lowry would make a lot of sense.

Following eight seasons as Tulsa’s wide receivers coach, Penn State brought Lowry back just over a week ago — likely not enough time for a promotion unless the program already knew Stubblefield would be fired and wanted to be prepared with a successor.

Lowry doesn’t have a ton of experience recruiting the top-level talent, but he did enough to remain a position coach at an FBS school for eight years, not to mention three years as a Baylor assistant.

