With 9:26 left in the game, Penn State’s running back Kaytron Allen bounced into the end zone to give Penn State a 21-16 lead over No. 2 Ohio State.

After that, the No. 13 Nittany Lions had their wheels fall off to end in a 44-31 loss to the Buckeyes.

“I mean, we had them right where we wanted them, and throughout the first three quarters, we felt we were playing great ball,” cornerback Joey Porter Jr. said. “Some mistakes, but nothing to really put us in a losing position.”

Ohio State punched right back, scoring in 35 seconds to take a 23-21 lead with 8:51 still left in the game.

There was a lot of time on the clock, and with how Penn State’s offense was looking, a very easy deficit to come back from, but the Nittany Lions were bitten by the turnover bug — badly.

After the Buckeyes’ touchdown, quarterback Sean Clifford dropped back to pass on Penn State’s own 31-yard line. Ohio State defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau came around the line and swatted the ball out of Clifford’s hand, and it was recovered by the Buckeyes, turning into a touchdown for Ohio State.

Still, Penn State was only down 30-21 with a full eight minutes left in the game. Ohio State struck again, but still, Penn State was only two scores with 5:59 left on the clock.

Clifford tried to throw a dump-off pass to wide receiver Parker Washington, who had a career day, but the pass was jumped and intercepted by Tuimoloau, who walked into the end zone.

Now the score was 44-24 with under three minutes to play, and Penn State had two turnovers in the fourth quarter and three interceptions on the day.

“You can’t turn the ball over that many times against that type of opponent and think you are going to be successful,” James Franklin said. “[It’s] something, for the most part, we have done a good job of this year, but we did not today.”

The root of Penn State’s collapse in the fourth quarter was the turnovers because both of them were in its own territory, setting up Ohio State — one of the best teams scoring in the red zone — with short field position.

“You can’t give that type of team a short field that many times and be successful,” Franklin said “It’s gonna make it really challenging.”

The defense played well all game up until the fourth quarter and held Ohio State, who averaged 49.6 points per game coming into the day, to just 16 points.

After every turnover, Porter Jr. and the defense didn’t really have a reaction because they knew it was their time to go out on the field.

“We look at it as it is time for us to put on a show,” Porter Jr. said. “In sudden-change defense, this is our time to show that we are the best defense out there. In some instances, that happened tonight, and in some, it didn’t.”

Franklin, after the turnovers, didn’t go over to the offense and try to fix what was going wrong on the field because he felt it wasn’t the right time to critique.

“They’re feeling bad enough in the moment, so you try to support them and move on to the next play,” Franklin said.

Clifford was accountable for all four of Penn State’s turnovers. Three interceptions and a fumble for his most turnovers on the season, and coming close to the Nittany Lions' five turnovers they had against Northwestern, which was a group effort.

Despite Clifford having all the turnovers, Porter Jr. and Penn State didn’t point fingers after the game.

“The offense got our back when we're not picking it up and we got their back when they’re not picking it up,” Porter Jr. said. “That’s how we look at it. There are no pointing fingers and we are just going to get better at the end of the day. That’s what we have to do tomorrow.”

