The defensive side of Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class was able to gain even more depth Thursday, this time from someone with significant NFL ties.

Four-star safety, wideout prospect Cristian Driver has committed to the Nittany Lions, becoming the latest commitment in a packed July for James Franklin.

Driver is also the son of the Green Bay Packers' franchise hall-of-fame wide receiver and four-time Pro Bowler Donald Driver.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Texas native attended Liberty Christian High School, where he played on both sides of the ball as a safety and receiver on offense.

With a .9174 247Sports composite rating, Driver is the 15th-ranked safety in his class and the No. 210 overall prospect.

In his commitment broadcast on CBS Sports HQ, Driver said he would like to play wide receiver at the next level and focused on the schools recruiting him on the offensive side of the ball.

Driver had offers from many of the top college programs in the country, such as Alabama, LSU and Ohio State, among others.

