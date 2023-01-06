Penn State signee Tony Rojas received a prestigious honor in the midst of his early move-in to campus this weekend.

Rojas, a 4-star linebacker from Fairfax, Virginia, has been named the Gatorade Virginia Football Player of the Year.

A two-way player, Rojas rushed for 2,239 yards and 35 touchdowns, while also recording 72 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.

Despite his versatility, Rojas is expected to stick to linebacker when he settles in with the Nittany Lions.

Rojas’ in-state honor comes a year after Penn State running back Nick Singleton took home Gatorade’s National Player of the Year award.

