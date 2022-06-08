For the second consecutive year, Penn State has a quarterback commit who will be featured in the Elite 11 finals, a competition for the best high school quarterbacks in the country.
As announced Wednesday evening, 4-star quarterback Marcus Stokes will represent the Nittany Lions at the camp, a year after now-freshman quarterback Drew Allar participated in the event.
Welcome to the ’𝟐𝟐 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝟏𝟏 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬, @marcusstokes06! pic.twitter.com/aBstof0spl— Elite11 (@Elite11) June 9, 2022
The invitation is a positive indication for Stokes and the Penn State fanbase, as 12 of the last 13 quarterbacks to win the Heisman Trophy have participated in an Elite 11 event.
Stokes will join some of the other top quarterbacks in the nation when the finals take place from June 28-30.
