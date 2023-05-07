Penn State class of 2025 commit Jaelyne Matthews will play in the 2025 All-American Bowl, the game’s Twitter account announced on Sunday evening.

Matthews, a 4-star offensive tackle recruit and the No. 1 player in New Jersey, will travel to Texas in 2025 to take part in the game.

The All-American Bowl is a high school all-star game with teams representing the eastern and western parts of the United States. Notable alumni of the game are Odell Beckham Jr., Ezekiel Elliott, Trevor Lawrence and Joe Thomas.

Matthews was the first recruit from the 2025 class to commit to Penn State, which he did so on Jan. 30. Matthews remains the only offensive line commitment in the very early stages of the 2025 recruiting cycle.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE