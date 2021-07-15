Penn State has landed it’s first commitment for the class of 2023 — and a highly coveted prospect at that.

Four-star offensive guard Alex Birchmeier announced his verbal commitment to the Nittany Lions via Twitter Thursday afternoon.

Birchmeier is ranked as both the No. 1 offensive guard and No. 1-overall player in Virginia for the class of 2023.

The Ashburn, Virginia, native chose the blue and white over Notre Dame to start off Penn State’s 2023 class.

James Franklin previously had 4-star tight end Mathias "Mega" Barnwell in his 2023 class, but Barnwell has since decommitted from the program and again opened his options.

This is offensive line coach Phil Trautwein’s third 4-star offensive line commitment since his hiring in 2020.

